Muscat: A’Saffa Foods SAOG was recently presented with the ‘Top Omani Brands’ award in the ‘Food & Beverages’ category at the 2022 edition of the Alam al-Iktisaad Wal A’mal (AIWA) Top Omani Brands Award. The awards are presented every year by AIWA, a leading Arabic business magazine published by United Media Services. The nominations were based on a survey conducted in partnership with the Arabian Research Bureau. This survey was then used to determine which brands enjoyed the highest brand recall amongst their consumers. This award is therefore a clear demonstration of the trust and confidence the public has in A'Saffa Foods and its products.

The AIWA Top Omani Brands Award 2022 ceremony was held at Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, on March 30, under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Fahr bin Fatik Al Said. Receiving the award at the event on behalf of A’Saffa Foods was the company’s CEO, Eng. Mohamed Suhail Al Shanfari.

On receiving the award, Eng. Mohamed Suhail Al Shanfari said, “We are honoured to have been ranked as the ‘Top Omani Brand’ in the ‘Food & Beverages’ category. The award is not only a testament to our brand's popularity and success, but also demonstrates our commitment to delivering true quality and value to our customers in Oman. This award further endorses the trust our customers have put in us over the past two decades. As such, we would like to thank them for their continued loyalty to our brand. We would also like to thank UMS and AIWA for the award as well as everyone who named us as their preferred brand during the survey.”

Founded in 2001, A'Saffa Foods Processing is a state-of-the-art poultry and meat processing plant with an advanced farm and slaughterhouse in Thumrait, Dhofar. Over the past two decades, the brand has continually strived to live up to the trust its customers across the country and the GCC have placed in the brand and its products. In fact, since its very inception, the company has been committed to producing nothing but the very best poultry products, both in terms of food safety and quality.

