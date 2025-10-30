Dubai, United Arab Emirates: This World Cities Day 2025 (October 31), Vista, the world’s leading private aviation company highlights its pivotal role in accelerating the GCC’S transformation into a network of smart, sustainable, and globally competitive cities. By connecting international investors, business leaders, and innovators directly with regional opportunities, Vista supports the ambitions of national Vision agendas – from Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to the UAE’s Vision 2050 – helping the region attract capital, talent, and innovation on a global scale.

As Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, and Doha compete on the world stage with leading financial centers such as London, Singapore, and New York, seamless connectivity has become a decisive advantage. Vista’s extensive network – powered by its market-leading VistaJet and XO brands – enables executives to reach multiple GCC and international cities in a single day, turning weeks of negotiations into hours and ensuring the region’s business hubs sustain their competitive edge.

In a regional first, Vista is now the only international operator licensed by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) to operate domestic private flights within the Kingdom. This breakthrough connects Riyadh, Jeddah, and emerging smart cities such as NEOM and The Red Sea Project, giving investors and business leaders early access to Saudi Vision 2030 developments long before commercial infrastructure is in place.

“Thriving cities are defined not only by buildings or technology, but by their ability to connect people, ideas, and capital across borders,” said Mazen Obaid, President – Middle East, Vista. “The GCC is no longer just participating in global business flows, it is shaping them. With our global fleet and newly launched Saudi domestic network, Vista ensures the region’s cities are open, competitive, and ready to welcome the world.”

Private Aviation as a Strategic Economic Enabler

Vista’s network is directly contributing to the GCC’s economic acceleration, connecting global investors, innovators, and business leaders to the region’s fast-evolving opportunities:

Accelerating deal-making – guaranteed access to Vista’s global floating fleet of more than 270 aircraft ensures operational agility across continents, enabling executives to reach multiple GCC and international cities in a single day.

Unlocking mega-projects – comprehensive international, regional, and domestic connectivity gives investors early access to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 developments – including NEOM, The Red Sea, and Qiddiya – long before full commercial operations commence.

Driving regional growth – Vista recorded a +48% YoY increase in total hours sold and a +111% rise in add-on growth in the Middle East in the first half of 2025, reflecting strong and sustained momentum even before launch of its new domestic services in Saudi Arabia. This growth underscores how family offices, sovereign wealth funds, and technology investors increasingly use private aviation to connect with free zones, innovation hubs, and financial districts across the GCC.

Supporting sustainable cities – through its floating fleet model and continued investment in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), Vista complements the GCC’s green transition and ambition to build globally connected, low-carbon smart cities.

Strengthening global resilience – Vista’s continued sales momentum has resulted in a growing share of revenue serviced through its Program segment, in line with the Group’s strategy to enhance predictability and stability. In H1 2025, Vista further optimized its capital structure with a $600 million equity investment from a consortium led by RRJ Capital, a leading Asian investment firm, alongside a $700 million Term Loan B, reinforcing its capacity to invest in its fleet, infrastructure, and client experience across the Middle East and beyond.

Empowering Cities, Driving Growth

Vista is the world’s largest on-demand private aviation group, connecting people, capital, and ideas across over 200 countries and territories. By delivering fast, flexible, and reliable air travel, Vista plays a pivotal role in the GCC’s transformation into globally integrated, sustainable investment hubs – empowering cities to thrive in an increasingly competitive world.

About Vista

Vista Global Holding Limited (Vista) is the world’s leading global business aviation company providing worldwide business flight services through its network of subsidiaries and a team of over 4,000 experts. A global group headquartered in Dubai, Vista integrates a unique portfolio of companies to offer asset free services to cover all key aspects of business aviation, including guaranteed and on demand global flight coverage, subscription and membership solutions, and trading and management services.

Innovating the industry for 20 years through continuous investment in talent, technology, and infrastructure, Vista’s mission is to provide the most advanced flying services at the very best value — anytime, anywhere around the world.

Vista’s extensive industry expertise enables it to deliver comprehensive end-to-end solutions and technology to meet the needs of business aviation clients around the world. These services are offered through its leading brands, including VistaJet and XO.

“Vista” is a trade name for Vista Global Holding Limited. Vista does not operate any aircraft. All flights are performed by properly licensed operators, which may include subsidiaries such as VistaJet Limited or VistaJet GmbH. Vista also holds a non-controlling minority stake in FAA-licensed and DOT registered US direct air carriers XOJET Aviation LLC (DBA Vista America), Red Wing Aeroplane LLC (DBA Vista America), Western Air Charter, Inc. (DBA Vista America), Jet Select, LLC (DBA Vista America), and Talon Air LLC.