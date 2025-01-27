Arvato operates in 20 countries and employs more than 17,000 employees

Dubai, UAE – Dubai CommerCity (DCC), the first and leading free zone dedicated exclusively to digital commerce and Arvato, an innovative and leading international service provider in the field of supply chain management and e-commerce, today celebrated Arvato’s expansion of its footprint in Dubai with the inauguration of its new regional logistics headquarters in DCC.

Headquartered in Germany, Arvato operates in more than 20 countries and employs more than 17,000 employees. In 2023, Arvato generated an annual revenue amounted to over 2.5 billion euros. Arvato’s new and strategically located 3,300 sqm headquarters in DCC, ensures seamless connectivity and efficient transportation of goods within the region and beyond. It also positions the internationally active supply chain and e-commerce service provider at the heart of one of the world's most dynamic logistics and trade hubs.

Amna Lootah, Board member at Dubai CommerCity and Frank Schirrmeister, CEO of Arvato inaugurated the new regional HQ in the presence of Umur Ozkal, Managing Director Arvato UAE and Türkiye along with senior officials from both entities.

Speaking on the occasion, Amna Lootah, commented: “We take great pride in witnessing the opening of Arvato’s first presence in this region at Dubai CommerCity. Arvato’s decision to launch its new site in Dubai speaks volumes of the company’s keen interest in capitalizing on the potential of the region, as well as of its trust in the emirate".

Amna added: “Our unique digital commerce ecosystem, offers global and regional brands the support they need to set up and operate within a state-of-the-art digital infrastructure. With unparalleled capabilities and advanced offerings, Dubai CommerCity is uniquely positioned to empower Arvato and accelerate its growth in the Middle East."

“By establishing our operations at Dubai CommerCity, Arvato reaffirms its commitment to providing swift and reliable supply chain solutions for our clients, supporting their growth in the Middle East and internationally” stated Frank Schirrmeister.

Umur Özkal, Managing Director of Türkiye and UAE, further emphasized the strategic move, stating, “As a leading supply chain and e-commerce service provider, we have chosen Dubai CommerCity as the ideal location to expand our operations in the Middle East, building upon our successful presence in Türkiye.”

The MENA region holds significant strategic importance for Arvato, with the MENA e-commerce market revenue is projected to reach more than 160 billion US dollars by 2029. The company's presence in Dubai CommerCity reflects its dedication to meeting the growing demands of the local market and providing first-class logistics solutions to its clients.

Arvato will offer a comprehensive range of services, including general warehousing and fulfillment activities, covering inbound to outbound and storage, transformation & bundling services (VAS), coordination & overall transport management, order management and incident handling, EDI & transaction monitoring. Additionally, Arvato will provide services such as IOR / EOR, brokerage services, forecasting, season and launch planning, flexible workforce ramp-up, and KPI measurement and reporting, all connected to continuous improvement.

Renowned for its world-class facilities and services, Dubai CommerCity, a joint venture between Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) and Wasl Properties, offers comprehensive business setup, streamlined customs procedures, end-to-end logistics solutions, last-mile delivery, and various other services. This creates an ideal ecosystem for Arvato, fostering the expansion of its operations in the region and supporting sustained growth.

About Dubai CommerCity:

Dubai CommerCity, a joint venture between Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) and Wasl Properties, offers a competitive digital commerce ecosystem and a comprehensive turnkey digital commerce solution for businesses to operate efficiently and with ease. The free zone offers digital commerce strategy consulting, guidance on digital commerce regulations in the region, end-to-end logistics solutions inclusive of warehousing and last mile delivery, complete digital commerce platform solutions, digital marketing services, and other support services.

About Arvato:

Arvato is an innovative and leading global 3PL service provider in the field of supply chain management and e-commerce. By combining deep industry expertise with the right technologies, Arvato develops innovative supply chain management and e-commerce solutions for its clients. Arvato focuses on Consumer Products, Tech, Healthcare, Automotive and Publisher industries and has aligned its organization to meet the needs of its global clients and their industries. More than 17,000 employees work at 90+ locations with state-of-the-art cloud technologies. This enables Arvato to provide its clients with the best possible support for their growth objectives.

For more information, please visit https://www.arvato.com.

Arvato is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA. With 70,000 employees, Bertelsmann operates as a media, services and education company worldwide.