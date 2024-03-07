ADL celebrates 50% gender balance amidst relocation to accommodate expanding local team

ADL Bahrain office has a 100% Bahraini workforce, 50% of which are Bahraini women

ADL reaffirms commitment to Bahrain and local talent with move to larger office space.

Manama - Arthur D. Little (ADL), the renowned management consulting firm, proudly announces its relocation to a spacious new office in Bahrain alongside a fully Bahraini team, signaling a significant step in its commitment to the country's growth and prosperity. This move underscores ADL's dedication to fostering a dynamic and inclusive workplace, as well as its pledge to providing opportunities for local talent to thrive and contribute with their expertise to the kingdom’s development agenda.

Situated in a prime location within Bahrain Financial Harbour, ADL's new office not only symbolizes growth but also mirrors the firm's unwavering commitment to continued expansion in the country. With a burgeoning fully Bahraini team, ADL has achieved a remarkable 50% gender balance with an all Bahraini female workforce. This is a testament to its proactive efforts in creating an equitable and diverse workforce despite substantial growth over the past three years.

Commenting on the move to the new office, Arthur D. Little Middle East & India Managing Director, Thomas Kuruvilla emphasized that, "Bahrain's visionary leadership is propelling the nation towards unprecedented heights, advancing sectoral agendas and positioning the country as an attractive magnet for international investments and a thriving hub for global businesses. As Arthur D. Little, we take pride in contributing to this journey, supporting Bahrain's aspirations, and playing a role in the nation's strategic development.”

The transition to the new office underscores ADL's commitment to Bahrain, its clients, and the community. By investing in a larger space to accommodate its expanding team, ADL reaffirms its dedication to delivering top-notch consulting services while nurturing local talent and fostering economic development in the region.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new office space in Bahrain alongside our local team, which reflects our commitment to growth, inclusivity, and excellence," remarked Andreas Buelow, Arthur D. Little Partner leading the Bahrain office. "Achieving gender balance within our team despite our substantial growth over the last 2 years is not only a milestone but also a reflection of our core values. We are proud to contribute to Bahrain's progress and are excited to continue serving our clients with unparalleled dedication and expertise."

Established in 1886 as the world's first management consultancy, ADL continues to lead the industry with innovative business solutions. The move to the new office marks a strategic initiative to bolster its presence in Bahrain, offering enhanced services across various sectors. This transition underscores ADL's steadfast commitment to driving positive change and fostering long-term partnerships in the region.

As ADL embarks on this new chapter, the firm remains steadfast in its mission to advance gender equality, support local talent, and contribute to Bahrain's continued success. The relocation to the new office serves as a testament to ADL's enduring commitment to excellence, innovation, and making a meaningful impact in the communities it serves.

About Arthur D. Little:

Arthur D. Little has been at the forefront of innovation since 1886. We are an acknowledged thought leader in linking strategy, innovation, and transformation in technology-intensive and converging industries. We navigate our clients through changing business ecosystems to uncover new growth opportunities. We enable our clients to build innovation capabilities and transform their organizations. Our consultants have strong practical industry experience combined with excellent knowledge of key trends and dynamics. ADL is present in the most important business centers around the world. We are proud to serve most of the Fortune 1000 companies, in addition to other leading firms and public sector organizations. Website: https://www.adlittle.com/en