Arquitectonica, the international architecture and design firm, announces the launch of its newest office in Dubai, bringing the firm’s global offices to 11.

Under the leadership of Founding Principals Bernardo Fort-Brescia and Laurinda Spear, Arquitectonica is widely regarded as a visionary leader in the architecture industry, setting the standard for innovation and excellence.

“Arquitectonica spans the globe with projects on 5 continents, infusing a strong design philosophy across our international presence. Client relationships are central to everything we do, where we pride ourselves on our boutique-style, personalized service. It’s with great joy that we strengthen our unique approach within the Middle East, while extending the Arquitectonica company culture to our Dubai endeavour,” says Bernardo Fort-Brescia.

Following several years of active presence across the Middle East, the Dubai office marks an exciting chapter for Arquitectonica, as it continues to expand its regional portfolio, and serve a growing roster of clients across architecture, design, master planning, interior design, and landscape architecture services.

Timothy Reedy, CEO at Arquitectonica states “Having established our position as leaders in forwardthinking design across the realms of luxury residential architecture, high-end commercial, hospitality, and branded residential, we sense a powerful resonance with the Middle Eastern market, where demand is rising rapidly in these sectors and innovation like ours is celebrated.” Strategically located in the vibrant Dubai Design District (D3), the office is directed by Philip Gillard, RIBA, a 25-year veteran who has worked in the Middle East since 2001. Philip will oversee all business operations, as well as managing Arquitectonica’s local projects including the Mr. C Residences Jumeirah in Dubai Water Canal and the 71-story Aire Tower in Al Wasl, Jumeirah.

Further afield across the Middle East, Arquitectonica’s works include the master planning for Lulu Island and the Al Manhal District in Abu Dhabi, as well as the DenizBank Headquarters in Istanbul, and the Plus Towers in Lebanon. The firm is also shaping the future skylines of Saudi Arabia with the development of 5 luxury towers encompassing branded residential, commercial, and hospitality in Jeddah.

"At Arquitectonica, we build some of the best teams in the world, evident in our continued global expansion. Our growing Dubai office is no exception. The current assembly of architects, designers, and project managers is made up of talented individuals, each handpicked for their proven trackrecords and rich background in both local and international contexts. Leveraging the collective expertise from our global network of offices, this Dubai team already sets a high standard for the local demographic, ensuring our clients receive unparalleled service across all divisions," expresses Philip Gillard.

ABOUT ARQUITECTONICA

Arquitectonica has more than 700 employees across its offices in Miami, West Palm Beach, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Manila, Lima, and Sao Paulo. The company is renowned for its iconic designs around the world including the International Finance Center in Seoul, Mount Parker Residences in Hong Kong, The Ritz-Carlton Residences Sunny Isles Beach, and Mandarin Oriental Hotel & Residences in Shanghai.