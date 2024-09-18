Dubai, UAE: Arqaam Capital, a leading MENA-focused investment banking institution, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA) to begin operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This milestone represents a key step in the firm's broader regional expansion strategy.

Arqaam Capital’s award-winning research platform covers 85% of the market capitalization of companies listed on Saudi Tadawul and across key sectors of the Saudi economy. This reflects our comprehensive understanding of economic drivers and valuation frameworks in both Saudi Arabia and the region. Armed with deep sectoral expertise, and complemented by our strong pedigree in Corporate Finance and Debt and Equity Capital Markets Advisory, Arqaam is positioned to provide market-leading Investment Banking services to its clients in Saudi Arabia and also facilitate cross-border flows.

"Securing CMA’s approval is a testament to the strength of our business model and reinforces our commitment to serving clients across the region,” said Radi El Helw, CEO of Arqaam Saudi. "Our presence in Saudi Arabia is a key component of our strategic growth plan, allowing us to bring our best-in-class services to this dynamic market. "

To align with the Saudi Vision 2030, Arqaam Capital is committed to hiring and developing local Saudi talent and act as a catalyst for Saudi nationals to play a pivotal role in the broader development of the Kingdom’s financial sector.

Arqaam Capital is advancing its strategic growth in Saudi Arabia by securing licenses for Managing Investments. This move enables Arqaam to introduce a suite of regional equity and fixed income products, designed to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for its clients, further strengthening its leadership in emerging and frontier markets.

About Arqaam Capital

Founded in 2007, Arqaam Capital has established itself as a leading institutional financial services firm in the MENA region, with operations across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Lebanon. Combining global best practices with deep regional expertise, Arqaam bridges capital with opportunity, offering unmatched solutions to institutions, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals. Renowned for its professionalism, innovation, and award-winning products, Arqaam is a trusted partner, driving growth and delivering value in some of the world's most dynamic markets.

For more information, visit www.arqaamcapital.com or contact our media team at media@arqaamcapital.com or +971527001454.