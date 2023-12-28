Jeddah: AROYA Cruises, the new Arabian cruise line operated by Cruise Saudi, a Public Investment Fund owned company responsible for the development of Saudi’s cruise industry, has unveiled the first cruise ship in its fleet.

The 335-metre-long ship is currently undergoing an extensive refurbishment to tailor the ship to the highest standard in line with the taste of Arabian passengers. With 19 decks and 1,682 elegant cabins, this grand ship will redefine Arabian holidays.

With exceptional on-board service, an eclectic culinary offering, and a sensational activities program, guests aboard AROYA Cruises’ will enjoy a unique remarkably Arabian hospitality experience that reflects the warm and welcoming values of Saudi culture.

Lars Clasen, CEO of Cruise Saudi, said: “We are delighted to sail into the new year with the unveiling of our first AROYA Cruises ship. This marks an exciting milestone for Cruise Saudi in creating a world-class cruise industry in Saudi, whilst offering a new way to holiday in the Kingdom for locals. We look forward to welcoming the first passengers on-board.”

AROYA Cruises will set sail from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in 2024.

For more information about Cruise Saudi, visit www.cruisesaudi.com. For more information about AROYA Cruises, visit www.aroya.com