More than 64,000 passengers were monitoring flocked to ports around the country on the morning of Good Friday, April 7.

The Philippine Coast Guard in a 6 a.m. advisory reported that 34,884 outbound passengers and 29,272 inbound passengers were monitored in the first few hours of the day.

Inspecting vessels in 15 coast guard districts and managing the flow of passengers were more than 2,600 deployed frontline personnel.

More than 5,000 tourists, meanwhile, were monitored on Boracay Island this week.

Members of the Coast Guard's Auxiliary 609th Squadron, the Philippine National Police and the Bureau of Fire Protection are "on alert to ensure the order and safety of residents and tourists on the island," according to a Coast Guard report.

