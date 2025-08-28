Jeddah: AROYA Cruises, the first Arabian cruise line, has announced its upcoming return to the Red Sea this September, with a new season of sailings departing from its homeport of Jeddah. Building on the success of its inaugural Mediterranean season from Galataport Istanbul, the refreshed itineraries will take guests back to the Red Sea’s most captivating destinations, complemented by AROYA’s signature “Remarkably Arabian” hospitality and onboard experience.

The announcement follows a landmark summer in the Mediterranean, where AROYA welcomed over 20,000 guests on voyages combining Türkiye’s most scenic ports, the iconic Greek Islands, and the historic city of Alexandria. The summer season will conclude with a special eight-night repositioning voyage from Istanbul to Jeddah on 12 September, calling at Kuşadası, Bodrum, the Suez Canal, and Sharm El Sheikh, ahead of the launch of the new Red Sea season.

Launching on 20 September, the upcoming voyages will offer three-, four-, and five-night sailings to the private island of Jabal Al Sabaya, the renowned Egyptian ports of Safaga (Hurghada) and Sharm El Sheikh, along with a newly introduced itinerary featuring Marsa Alam.

For the first time, guests will also have the option to embark on selected sailings from Safaga, providing added flexibility for travellers and creating new opportunities to experience AROYA’s distinctive Red Sea offering directly from Egypt’s coast.

Designed for both regional guests seeking short escapes and international travellers looking to discover the Red Sea, the itineraries showcase the diversity of the region’s coastlines and cultural landmarks, delivered with Saudi’s renowned Hafawa hospitality and the distinctive onboard experience that defines an AROYA journey.

Dr. Joerg Rudolph, President of AROYA Cruises, commented: “Our first Mediterranean season has been a significant milestone for AROYA Cruises, attracting guests from across the region and internationally. As we return to the Red Sea, we are building on this success with new itineraries that highlight the region’s culture, stunning landscapes, and renowned Arabian hospitality. With the new season, we continue our commitment to creating memorable journeys for both first-time cruisers and returning guests.”

For more information and to book, visit aroya.com/en.

About Cruise Saudi

Cruise Saudi, a 100% Public Investment Fund (PIF) owned company, plays a key role in building the offshore and onshore cruise ecosystem in the Kingdom. Since its inception, the company has been committed to making Saudi a premier cruise destination, creating world-class infrastructure, and advancing local human capital development.

Cruise Saudi is poised to transform the Saudi coastline into a global hub for cruise tourism, welcoming international cruise lines and offering new destinations that highlight the Kingdom’s rich cultural heritage, history, and natural beauty.

About AROYA Cruises

AROYA Cruises, launched in June 2023, is a division of Cruise Saudi, a Public Investment Fund portfolio company. The brand is part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy, with the goal of transforming the Kingdom into a leading global tourism destination. AROYA Cruises is redefining luxury cruising with its flagship vessel AROYA, which offers 1,678 cabins, 29 dining venues, 20 entertainment options, and an array of world-class amenities designed to deliver a ‘Remarkably Arabian’ experience.

For more information, please contact aroya@wearelotus.co.uk