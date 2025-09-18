Dubai, UAE: Arithmos Quantum Technologies LTD, a rising player within this pioneering area in quantum mechanics and quantum computing technologies, is proud to announce its official presence at the Dubai AI Campus within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a licensed entity operating under the DIFC Authority. This strategic move positions the company at the heart of the Middle East's most dynamic tech and innovation hub.

A New Chapter in Quantum Innovation

With a mission to ‘bridge the gap between theoretical quantum physics and commercial applications’, Arithmos Quantum Technologies LTD brings a world-class team of specialists to Dubai's growing deep tech ecosystem. The firm is developing cutting-edge solutions in areas such as:

Quantum algorithms for logistics and finance

Integer optimization

Integer manipulation

Hybrid AI-quantum computing models

Quantum simulation

Why DIFC AI Campus

The AI Campus at DIFC offers a unique environment tailored to frontier technologies, with access to:

Regulatory support and sandbox environments

Venture capital networks and tech accelerators

A talent-rich ecosystem powered by global and local collaboration

Proximity to financial institutions that stand to benefit from quantum disruption

Quote from the founder

"Dubai is investing boldly in technologies that define the future. The Dubai AI Campus an initiative by the DIFC is the ideal platform for us to scale quantum innovation, build partnerships, and shape the future of computation aligned with Dubai's ambition to become an innovation capital," said Andrew John Wainwright, founder of Arithmos Quantum Technologies LTD.

Looking Ahead

Arithmos Quantum Technologies LTD will be launching soon by invitation only; ‘quantum mechanics and how integer optimization changes the future of integer factorization; real world demonstrations’, further cementing its commitment to advancing quantum technology from within the UAE to the world.

What sets Arithmos Quantum Technologies LTD apart is the AQT quantum theorem; when applied to all financial environments to mitigate any and all negative integer outcomes, to overlap, reinforce or cancel any integer unpredictability. The AQT theorem adapts fluidly, self-corrects, and recalibrates from within any integer configuration.

Media Contact:

info@arithmosQT.com

https://www.arithmosQT.com