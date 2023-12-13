Dubai: Ariston’s sustainable comfort solutions, reiterating its commitment and new brand direction ‘The home of sustainable comfort’ drew hundreds of professionals from the Construction industry over four days at ‘Big 5 2023.

Cosimo Corsini – Chief Strategy Officer and EVP Middle East, Africa, Russia & Asia at Ariston Group said, “We are impressed at the environment consciousness of the Middle East Construction industry. Big 5 2023 offered us a platform to showcase the results of our R&D investment over the years that has led to our impressive range of heat pumps and solar water heaters and savings of up to 80% of energy for our customers. As a global specialist with leadership position in over 40 countries and a 90-year-old history, it is our duty to lead the conversation on the transition.”

For the same purpose, Cosimo Corsini was also invited by CNN to lead a fireside chat on ‘Energy transformation and the impact on industry’ at COP28 which coincided with Big 5 2023.

Heat pumps, which draw heat from the air and transfer it to the water, exemplify environmentally conscious technology as they can lower electrical consumption in GCC and the entire Middle East. In fact, buildings account for one-third of global final energy consumption. Considering that electricity demand in the Middle East is growing over 2% per year - primarily driven by a growing population, rising demand for cooling and water desalination - these technologies can really abate the requirements of energy production.

“We have to applaud the governments of the region, especially the UAE and Saudi Arabia who have set high standards to promote clean energy and green growth. We have many heat pumps and solar water heaters implemented and in process. They have been recognized with awards over the past years.” Cosimo added.

The UAE Vision 2021 followed by the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and the National Climate Change Plan 2017-2050, aim to raise clean energy's share in the energy mix from 25% to 50% by 2050 and reduce power generation's carbon footprint by 70%, resulting in AED 700 billion in savings by 2050. UAE’s hosting of COP28 this year amplifies the importance accorded to green energy by the country.

Alberto Torner, Head of Ariston Group in the Middle East, Turkey and Caucasus concluded, “Ariston Middle East appreciates the response we received at Big 5 2023. We look forward to taking our lead position on sustainable solutions further in 2024.”