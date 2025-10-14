Dubai, UAE – Ariston, a global leader in home comfort solutions, hosted its annual retail event on October 11th at Kempinski The Boulevard, Dubai, bringing together retail partners from over 90 stores. The event celebrated collaboration, showcased the latest product innovations, and recognized the valued contributions of Ariston’s retail network.

The evening was opened by Mr. Wael Mohamed, UAE Country Manager at Ariston, who welcomed guests with an inspiring speech highlighting the company’s achievements and its ongoing commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

The agenda featured a presentation about Ariston’s initiatives, followed by the showcase of newly launched products — PRO1 Eco, Nuos Plus S2, and Velis Tech WiFi — representing the brand’s latest advancements in energy-efficient and connected water heating solutions. Guests also enjoyed entertaining performances that added vibrancy and excitement to the night’s celebrations.

The event concluded with an interactive Q&A game, fostering engagement and connection among attendees. At the end of the day, participants received certificates acknowledging their partnership with Ariston.

Alberto Torner, Head of International Markets (AMEA) at Ariston Group, commented: “Our retail partners are at the heart of our success. This annual event allowed us to express our gratitude, share our latest innovations, and strengthen the collaboration that drives us forward. Together, we continue to deliver comfort and quality to homes around the world.”

Held annually, the Ariston Retail Event provided a platform to celebrate the company’s retail partners, showcase innovation, and strengthen relationships across the network. The event highlighted Ariston’s commitment to fostering long-term partnerships while keeping its retail community informed and inspired.

About Ariston Group

Ariston Group is a global leader in sustainable solutions for hot water and space heating. In 2022, the Group reported nearly 2.4 billion euros in revenues. With the addition of Centrotec Climate Systems in January 2023, Ariston Group now employs over 10,000 people, has representative offices in 43 countries, 31 production sites, and 30 research and development centers across five continents. Listed on Euronext Milan since November 2021, the Group is committed to sustainability through renewable and high-efficiency solutions, continuous technological innovation, digitalization, and advanced connectivity systems. Ariston Group operates under global brands like Ariston, ELCO, and Wolf, and iconic brands such as Calorex, NTI, HTP, Chaffoteaux, ATAG, Brink, Chromagen, Racold, Thermowatt, and Ecoflam.