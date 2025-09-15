CAIRO, Egypt – Ariston, the global expert in water heating and home comfort, has officially launched its locally produced range of water heaters, manufactured at the company’s new facility in 6th of October City, Giza. The announcement was made during a special event attended by Umberto Crovella, Executive Vice President Middle East, Africa, and Asia at Ariston Group, Emmanuel Giomi, Head of the West AMEA Region at Ariston Group and Tarek Refaat, Country Manager of Ariston Group in Egypt.

This unveiling marks an important milestone in Ariston’s long-term commitment to Egypt, reinforcing our focus on local manufacturing and product innovation. The facility will serve the Egyptian market, with the potential to support exports to neighboring Middle Eastern and African countries.

As the new Egypt plant, covers 40,000m² and provides hundreds of jobs, will seize growth opportunities in the region by producing water heating solutions tailored to African and Middle Eastern markets. Ariston does not disclose investment figures. The establishment of this facility underscores the company’s enduring commitment to the Egyptian market, with a focus on expanding local manufacturing, generating employment opportunities, and supporting sustainable future growth.

Ariston is also introducing 20 Made in Egypt models, bringing its portfolio to more than 60 options including gas instantaneous water heaters and electric storage water heaters.

“This launch marks a significant step forward in our journey in Egypt,” said Umberto G.

Crovella, Executive Vice President Middle East, Africa and Asia at Ariston Group. “By producing our water heater range locally, we are reinforcing our commitment to the Egyptian market while offering products that combine Italian design and engineering excellence with solutions tailored to the needs of Egyptian families.”

The Rubis range of electric storage water heaters is designed and tested to the highest international standards, with capacities from 15L to 100L. Featuring titanium-enameled tanks with TitanShield technology for anti-corrosion protection, copper heating elements for durability, eco-friendly insulation, and a 5-year tank warranty, Rubis combines performance with reliability. Its modern Italian design, created by award-winning designer Umberto Palermo, is available in slim and compact models that allow flexible installation in different spaces.

Adding to the Rubis Ariston will introduce the Speed Evo range of gas instantaneous water heaters will soon join the Egyptian production line. Delivering instant and continuous hot water, the Speed Evo range incorporates advanced ignition technology, energy-saving performance, and modern safety systems.

Egypt is one of the most dynamic markets in the region, with rising demand for thermal comfort solutions driven by urbanization and housing growth. With this facility, Ariston strengthens its local presence to serve Egyptian households more effectively Ariston views Egypt as an important market for expansion, supported by its well-developed manufacturing base and skilled workforce.

This milestone reflects Ariston’s global mission to shape efficient, reliable, and accessible thermal comfort solutions that are easy to use and environmentally sustainable. The Egypt facility enhances the company’s ability to meet local and regional demand while maintaining the high quality standards that have made Ariston a trusted name in homes around the world.