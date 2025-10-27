Dubai, UAE: Aristara AI today announced the launch of its multilingual digital assistant at the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) World, providing delegates with real-time access to information and updates throughout the event.

Accessible directly through WhatsApp, the assistant enables participants to ask questions about panel sessions, speakers, venues, and schedules in more than 50 languages. In addition, The Bench, organizers of FHS World, will be able to send important notifications to ensure delegates enjoy a seamless summit experience.

Founded in Los Angeles by a team of hospitality and technology leaders, Aristara is an AI-driven company transforming hotel operations and guest engagement. Its platform delivers intelligent automation, real-time personalization, and measurable efficiencies that increase both guest satisfaction and profitability. FHS World also marks Aristara’s official entry into the Arabian Gulf, a key growth region for the firm.

Rosanna Wang, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Aristara, said: “We are honored to introduce our technology at FHS World in partnership with The Bench. This is an ideal platform to showcase how AI can enhance event engagement. It also represents an exciting beginning for Aristara in the Arabian Gulf, where we see tremendous opportunities to support hoteliers and event organizers with innovative solutions.”

Photo caption: The Aristara AI dashboard provides real-time insights and personalized engagement features for hotels and event organizers.

About Aristara AI

Aristara’s AI personality “Ari” extends hotel teams by handling guest requests instantly through a geo-targeted mobile app. Guests can access Ari via QR codes placed in rooms and at key touchpoints across the property, from the front desk to the restaurant, ensuring an attentive and cost-effective guest experience.

For more information, visit aristara.ai

