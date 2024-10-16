DUBAI, U.A.E. – Arista Properties, a prominent name in luxury real estate development, proudly announces a landmark partnership with New Systems Engineering LLC, one of the UAE’s most acclaimed construction firms for development of their flagship project Wadi Villas. Nestled within the highly coveted Meydan District 11, New Systems Engineering LLC will be developing Wadi Villas, a groundbreaking project that sets a new horizon for ultra-exclusive, contemporary living.

Enabling works for Wadi Villas began in July 2024, marking the start of a journey that will redefine elite living. Designed by the renowned HBA Architecture, celebrated for its rich history of architectural innovation, the development is a bold statement of modern elegance. Coopers Hills has also been enlisted to bring their distinctive landscaping expertise and has envisioned water elements and serene spaces that invite a deep connection to nature. The flowing, tranquil environment is interwoven with sleek, modern architecture to create an inspiring living space that blurs the line between design and nature.

Wadi Villas, located in the prestigious Meydan district, is an exclusive collection of 30 luxury residences, featuring a blend of elegant four and five-bedroom villas alongside magnificent six-bedroom mansions. Each home is a showcase of exquisite design and sophistication, complete with private pools, multi-level elevator access, and an array of premium amenities designed to cater to the needs of discerning residents. The development, with its innovative design, is scheduled for completion in Q4 2026.

New Systems Engineering LLC is a firm renowned for executing ambitious architectural projects. This partnership reflects Arista's unwavering commitment to perfection in every facet of the development, from its sweeping, horizon-spanning designs to its detailed craftsmanship.

Sajal Garg, Co-founder of Arista Properties, remarked, “Wadi Villas is a testament to our vision of creating living spaces that transcend traditional luxury. Our partnership with New Systems Engineering allows us to transform this concept into reality—delivering a community where architectural ingenuity meets limitless possibility.”

The villas are thoughtfully designed to promote a lifestyle of privacy and serenity, featuring internal courtyards, secluded gardens, and tranquil water features. This groundbreaking community introduces a distinctive rainforest environment, seamlessly blending luxury with nature in a truly unparalleled way.

“We are not simply building homes; we are creating a new standard of elevated living, a bold leap into a future where architecture pushes the boundaries of imagination and possibility. Wadi Villas is a symbol of what happens when innovation and ambition unite, offering residents an unparalleled connection to both nature and cutting-edge design.” elaborated, Mudit Jain, Co-founder of Arista Properties.

Imad Eddin Khalil, CEO of New Systems Engineering, added, “Wadi Villas is an inspiring development, and it is a privilege to be part of such a transformative project. This collaboration represents the next level of architectural ambition—spaces designed not just for living but for experiencing a sense of infinite possibilities. We are committed to delivering a living environment that is unlike anything else in Dubai.”

The community features at Wadi Villas set itself apart as a true escape from the ordinary. Beyond the remarkable homes, residents will enjoy an array of world-class amenities designed to elevate their lifestyle. A private infinity lap pool offers peaceful moments of reflection, while the luxury clubhouse provides a social hub with private terraces, a coworking lounge, and exclusive spaces for wellness and relaxation. The fitness center is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, while the children’s play area and game room ensure that every member of the family has access to activities that inspire joy and connection. Designed to foster a true sense of community, Wadi Villas offers residents more than a place to live—it offers a place to belong.

Strategically located in Meydan District 11, Wadi Villas offers effortless access to Dubai’s most iconic landmarks while still maintaining a sense of seclusion. This prime location ensures that residents enjoy both the vibrancy of city life and the tranquility of an open, nature-inspired retreat, making Wadi Villas one of Dubai’s most coveted addresses.

For more information about Wadi Villas, visit www.aristaproperties.com

About Arista Properties

Arista Properties is renowned for its innovative approach to real estate, creating spaces that transcend the ordinary and redefine contemporary living. Guided by a philosophy of limitless design and unparalleled craftsmanship, Arista Properties is dedicated to delivering extraordinary residential experiences that inspire creativity, foster elegance, and provide ultimate exclusivity.

About New Systems Engineering

New Systems Engineering LLC is a premier construction firm with a reputation for delivering projects that exemplify precision, quality, and craftsmanship. With a legacy of success in high-end residential and commercial developments, the firm is trusted to execute some of the UAE’s most prestigious projects, ensuring excellence at every stage.