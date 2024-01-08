With signups still open, the platform will be available to beta testers in Q2 of 2024

London, United Kingdom: ARIA, an algorithmic rating and investment analysis platform for cryptocurrency, is thrilled to announce the commencement of its beta platform. This milestone signifies a crucial step in developing a comprehensive and forward-thinking platform seeking to reshape the landscape of cryptocurrency investments. The beta platform is officially live, following an ongoing signup period that began on October 26th.

ARIA redefines the landscape of cryptocurrency investments with its holistic platform, offering a range of tools to support decision-making for investors and businesses navigating the complexities of the digital assets space. At the core of ARIA's innovation is its rating system, representing a new standard for risk evaluation. With over 35 meticulously crafted metrics, ARIA Ratings provide investors with unparalleled insights, offering a guiding light through the intricate world of digital assets.

ARIA features a dynamic news aggregator that delivers real-time updates from over 50 sources, ensuring users are armed with cutting-edge quantitative metrics and stay informed about the latest developments in cryptocurrency. Alongside ratings and the news aggregator, ARIA offers a suite of other tools and features, forming a robust toolkit that supports investors in their decision-making processes. This multifaceted approach gives users a competitive edge by combining innovative risk evaluation with real-time information and diverse analytical tools.

Jonathan Solomon, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of ARIA, highlighted the beta launch as the next pivotal step in ARIA's long-term vision, stating, "The beta release is not just a milestone; it's a stride towards our broader vision of democratizing access to crypto intelligence. At ARIA, we believe that every user plays a crucial role in shaping the future of our platform. This beta phase invites our users to participate actively, providing valuable feedback that will be instrumental in perfecting a platform designed to empower everyone in navigating the dynamic world of digital assets. Together, we are building more than a platform; we are building a user-centric ecosystem that redefines how we approach cryptocurrency investments."

The Beta period will continue until throughout the first quarter of 2024, a crucial phase in refining the platform capabilities. As ARIA's beta platform takes its first strides, the journey towards reshaping the landscape of cryptocurrency investments unfolds. ARIA's vision goes beyond simply democratizing crypto intelligence, as it seeks to empower investors to make prudent financial decisions.

About ARIA:

ARIA, Algorithmic Ratings & Investment Analysis, aims to disrupt the status quo in cryptocurrency investments through a unique decentralized crypto ratings platform.

