Dubai – areeba, a global leader in payment infrastructure, has partnered with Foo, a pioneering provider of digital banking and fintech solutions, to introduce a fully integrated - program for digital services. This bundled offering enables banks and fintechs to build their own secure and scalable card programs and wallets without the need for complex infrastructure.

This partnership brings together areeba’s modern card issuance platform and Foo’s digital capabilities into a seamless solution, combining secure digital onboarding, e-KYC, and tokenization for Apple Pay and Google Pay. By unifying physical and digital issuance tools, the partnership removes traditional barriers and accelerates go-to-market timelines.

The program is designed for financial institutions looking to launch modern, compliant, and top-of-wallet card products with speed and flexibility.

Maher Mikati, CEO of areeba, commented: “By integrating our card issuance infrastructure with Foo’s onboarding and tokenization services, we’re giving institutions the tools to launch innovative card programs quickly and securely. This partnership reflects our commitment to simplifying how institutions enter and grow within the digital payments space.”

“As demand grows for digital first issuance, our collaboration with areeba delivers a complete CaaS solution that streamlines complexity and enables institutions to scale efficiently,” said Ghady Rayess, CEO of Foo. “This partnership reflects our shared vision of simplifying how digital financial products are built and delivered without compromising on performance, compliance, or customer experience.”

The partnership reflects areeba and Foo’s shared commitment to building adaptable, secure, and future ready infrastructure that supports the evolving needs of financial institutions in the Middle East & Arab Region.

About FOO

FOO is an award-winning, B2B SAAS solution provider, headquartered in the UAE, that specializes in empowering businesses through digital transformation. FOO provides innovative fintech solutions, built entirely in-house, that optimize digital capabilities for clients across diverse industries and enable them to deliver an unparalleled user experience.

FOO works with banks, fintech companies, and key retailers across the MENA region, Africa, Europe, and the USA, including Mastercard, Visa, Benefit, Zain Group, PwC, and MAF. FOO’s innovative platform is modular, built on digital micro-services that can be assembled to meet the specific requirements of each client. This approach, coupled with extensive regional experience, enables FOO to create super personalized digital products with a fast time to market. FOO’s key products include solutions for remittances, digital wallets, tokenized transactions, fully automated micro-lending, and BNPL.

About areeba

areeba is a global leader in payment infrastructure, empowering banks, non-banks, and fintechs with innovative, scalable, and secure payment solutions. Its comprehensive platform simplifies how individuals and businesses make and accept payments, offering seamless services across the entire payment value chain.

A fully integrated ecosystem ensures flexibility and agility in a rapidly changing market, delivering accessible and efficient payment options to individuals, SMEs, and enterprises. Trusted by industry leaders, areeba’s technology adapts to any geography, keeping businesses at the forefront of the digital payments landscape.

