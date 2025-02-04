Dubai, United Arab Emirates – ARCO Turnkey Solutions, a leading provider of integrated construction services in the UAE, proudly announces the successful completion of O Beach Dubai, the first international venture of the renowned Ibiza-based beach club brand. This glamorous beach club, located at the Habtoor Grand Resort in Dubai Marina, marks a significant milestone for ARCO and underscores its position as the leading provider of integrated construction services in the UAE.

Spanning 3,800 square metres, O Beach Dubai brings a taste of Ibiza’s legendary party culture to the heart of Dubai. With a capacity to accommodate over 1,500 guests, the venue features an expansive swimming pool, stylish beach beds, five luxurious bars, private VIP cabanas, elevated dining areas, and a state-of-the-art kitchen. The project was commissioned by IMI Ibiza Entertainments LLC and built from the foundation by ARCO within a tight nine-month timeline, ready for its grand opening.

ARCO was entrusted with delivering the full scope of work on a design and build basis and executed all structural, civil, MEP (mechanical, electrical, and plumbing), fit-out, landscaping, and swimming pool works. Known for its expertise in the design and construction of beach clubs, ARCO has an impressive portfolio of similar projects, including Bla Bla, SAN Beach Club, and La Mer J1 South Beach. The seamless execution of O Beach Dubai highlights ARCO’s commitment to excellence and its ability to bring ambitious visions to life.

“This project demonstrates ARCO’s ability to deliver world-class venues that set new standards in luxury and entertainment,” said Sanjeet Parthasarathy, Projects Director at ARCO Turnkey Solutions. “Our team worked tirelessly to ensure every detail was perfected, delivering a vibrant, iconic space that reflects the spirit of Ibiza while meeting Dubai’s high expectations for quality and innovation.”

Duane Lineker, Partner at IMI Ibiza Entertainments LLC, also expressed his enthusiasm: “Partnering with ARCO for our first venture in Dubai was an excellent choice. Their expertise, professionalism, and dedication ensured the successful realisation of our vision. O Beach Dubai is a true testament to their capability to merge style and functionality seamlessly.”

With this landmark project, ARCO continues to solidify its reputation as the contractor of choice for high-profile developments in the hospitality and entertainment sectors. The completion of O Beach Dubai reinforces ARCO’s legacy of delivering innovative and high-quality solutions, setting the benchmark for excellence in turnkey construction.

About ARCO Turnkey Solutions:

ARCO has been a leading contracting and construction firm in the UAE for over 40 years, recognised for its commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainable practices across the GCC region. With extensive expertise in construction, fit-out, and bespoke solutions, ARCO delivers end-to-end services tailored to meet diverse client needs. As a comprehensive turnkey provider, the company offers a broad range of services including infrastructure development, marine construction, landscaping, and theming. With over 70,000 sqm of manufacturing facilities and a workforce exceeding 2,000 production staff, ARCO has established itself as a contractor of choice for successfully carrying out complex and bespoke projects in the hospitality, food and beverage (F&B), residential, and commercial sectors. Dedicated to shaping the UAE’s landscape with long-lasting, environmentally responsible developments, ARCO continues to set benchmarks for industry excellence and innovation. For more information, visit https://www.arcogroup.org/.

