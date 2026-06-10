Dubai: Arclin, a global materials science company, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of DuPont’s Aramids business on April 1, 2026, including the renowned Kevlar® and Nomex® brands, for approximately $1.8 billion. The transaction marks a transformational milestone for Arclin, significantly expanding its scale, capabilities, and presence across life-critical industries. Arclin is a portfolio company of an affiliate of TJC, L.P.

“Kevlar® and Nomex® are the gold standard in their respective industries, and we are very excited to incorporate the Aramids platform into Arclin’s broader material science portfolio. This acquisition strategically strengthens Arclin’s operational and geographic footprint,” said Mark Glaspey, Arclin’s President. “With established manufacturing operations in Europe and Asia and ~1,800 new team members around the world, we are focused on operational continuity from day one while investing in manufacturing capabilities and innovation to support long-term growth.”

With the addition of the Aramids brands, Arclin’s portfolio now spans aerospace, electrical infrastructure, electric vehicles, and personal protection and defense. The acquisition further strengthens Arclin’s leadership across construction, infrastructure, transportation, and weather and fire protection as demand for advanced protective materials continues to grow. Arclin’s proprietary materials and technologies are mission-critical, supporting products that protect people, communities, and essential infrastructure worldwide.

“Looking ahead, our mission is to build on the superior strength of the Aramids brands,” said Bradley Bolduc, Arclin’s Chief Executive Officer. “We're focused on accelerating what these materials can do, putting meaningful investment behind technological innovation and deploying Kevlar® and Nomex® strategically across the world’s most performance-critical applications.”

Piper Sandler & Company served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Arclin and TJC. Centerview Partners and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as DuPont's financial advisors and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as legal counsel.

About Arclin

Arclin is a leading materials science company and manufacturer of polymer technologies, engineered products, and specialized materials for the construction, agriculture, transportation infrastructure, weather & fire protection, pharmaceutical, nutrition, electronics, design, and other industries. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Arclin has offices and manufacturing facilities across North & South America, Europe, and Asia and serves customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.arclin.com.

About TJC

TJC, L.P., formerly known as The Jordan Company, has worked for more than 40 years with CEOs, founders and entrepreneurs across a range of industries including Consumer, Diversified Industrials, Healthcare, Industrial Technology, Logistics & Business Services and Digital & Power Infrastructure. With $30.9 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2025, TJC is managed by a senior leadership team that has invested together for over 24 years on over 90 investments. TJC has offices in New York, Chicago, Miami and Stamford. For more information, please visit www.tjclp.com.

Kevlar® and Nomex® are registered trademarks of Arclin. DuPont™ is a trademark of affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

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