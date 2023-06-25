Manama, Bahrain – Arcapita, a leading global investment firm, has joined forces with the American University of Bahrain (AUBH) to launch a forward-looking initiative aimed at fostering educational opportunities and supporting talented students. The partnership entails the sponsorship of Bahraini students, selected on merit from public and private schools on a comprehensive 4-year scholarship program, empowering them to pursue their academic aspirations and unlock their full potential.

The partnership between Arcapita and AUBH reflects a shared commitment to driving social and economic progress through education and is part of Arcapita’s continued commitment to support the Kingdom of Bahrain in various sectors and initiatives, mainly education and social welfare. By investing in the future leaders of Bahrain and the region, the program will contribute to the development of a highly skilled workforce equipped to tackle complex challenges and contribute to the sustainable growth of the nation. The recipients of the scholarship will undergo a series of assessments by AUBH and Arcapita. The names of the recipients will be officially announced at the AUBH campus in Riffa, in the presence of Arcapita’s Deputy CEO, Hisham Al Raee, and the AUBH President, Dr. Bradley J. Cook, AUBH Chief Operating Officer, William D. Hurt and AUBH Dean of Student Affairs, Amal Alawadhi.

Hisham Al Raee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Arcapita, said: “We are proud to partner with the American University of Bahrain in offering quality education and enriching the lives of the future generations in Bahrain. At Arcapita, we believe in the power of education to unlock opportunities and drive positive change. We seek out projects with a particular focus on education, healthcare and social welfare with an aim to create sustainable and long-term value. By sponsoring Merit students on their journey, we hope to enable talented individuals to reach their full potential and make a lasting impact in their chosen fields.”

Dr. Bradley J. Cook, AUBH President, said: Our partnership with Arcapita underscores a shared commitment to expand opportunities for exceptional Bahraini students to receive a high-quality and transformative education. Students at AUBH are afforded the experiences, skills, and knowledge necessary to have a lasting positive impact in both their local communities and professional endeavors. We are proud of our partnership and the commitment Arcapita has made to support AUBH merit scholarship students on their path towards a lifetime of success.

About Arcapita

Arcapita is a premier alternative asset manager with a total transaction value in excess of $31 billion across more than 100 investments. The firm’s principled approach provides a strong, ethical compass that fosters trust, excellence and partnership with stakeholders. With over 25 years of management expertise, aligning Arcapita’s interests with that of our clients, we conduct business in a fair and transparent manner. Arcapita has offices in the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and affiliate offices in Bahrain giving us a unique vantage point to understand tomorrow’s evolving investment landscape.

About AUBH:

AUBH is the first comprehensive, purpose-built, American-model co-educational University in the Kingdom of Bahrain and is supported by the Elm fund. The University offers a holistic journey for students and unique approach to education that fosters interaction and collaboration between students, faculty, and the professional community.

The contemporary, 75,000 square meter campus is located in Riffa, Bahrain. The innovative and high-tech campus enhances the teaching and learning experience for both faculty and students. Along with classrooms, library and labs, the campus includes a Sports Center with indoor and outdoor courts and fields, vast Student Commons, and an Auditorium for special events.

AUBH curricula is built by experts and specialists to equip students with the knowledge and soft skills to succeed in a rapidly ever-changing environment. The AUBH quality of American-style education mirrors that of the best universities in the United States. The University’s unique academic structure enables students to find their real passions and allows them to develop their abilities, leading to long successful careers in their chosen industry.

AUBH is licensed by the Higher Education Council of the Ministry of Education in Bahrain, the national regulator for the Kingdom’s Higher Education Institutions, and is a CIQG Member of the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) in the U.S.

AUBH has also received U.S. accreditation through the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), one of the seven best known accrediting agencies in the USA. This makes AUBH among only a handful of other universities accredited by this world-renowned commission in the GCC and MENA region. The Commission awarded AUBH accreditation for upholding the highest international academic standards for educational quality and effectiveness.

AUBH has also recently achieved official recognition by the Ministry of Education in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

