Since its launch, the Forward Thinking Mentoring Programme has supported students to secure earned placements in the most prestigious universities worldwide

United Arab Emirates, Arcadia Education announces the expansion of its future-ready Forward Thinking Mentoring Programme, a student-centric premium mentoring and counselling organisation dedicated to preparing students for academic excellence, leadership, and life beyond the classroom. The programme combines college counselling with personalised mentoring, entrepreneurial guidance, and wellbeing support.

Founded by Dr. Navin Valrani, the Forward Thinking Mentoring Programme provides tailored mentorship for students aged 12 and above and has already supported over 50 students to achieve placements at top universities worldwide. The boutique firm adopts an innovative and empathic approach that goes beyond traditional academics, fostering confidence, compassion, critical thinking, and leadership skills, while guiding students to gain admission to prestigious universities worldwide.

As part of its strategic growth, Natasha Hemdev has been appointed as Executive Director and joined as a Business Partner. Hemdev brings over 20 years of international education experience and specialises in college counselling, leadership development, and future-focused strategies to support student development. She graduated high school at United World College Singapore, earned an undergraduate degree in International Development and Education from McGill University, and a Master’s in Education Policy with a focus on entrepreneurship from Harvard University.

Hemdev has also contributed to leading education institutions, including Avenues School in New York, where she implemented experiential learning programmes, internships, and international study opportunities. Earlier in her career, she became one of the youngest professionals to work at the World Bank, marking a significant milestone in her journey within the education and development sectors.

Dr. Navin Valrani, Founder and CEO of the Forward Thinking Mentoring Programme, says: “Our goal has always been to bridge the gap between academic achievement and real-world leadership. With Natasha joining as Executive Director, we are expanding our reach, enriching student impact, and empowering young people to become confident, compassionate, and globally minded leaders who respect diversity and continue learning beyond the classroom.”

The impact of this personalised approach is best described by the students themselves:

Kiara Dhameca, who will study Mathematics at University of Pennsylvania, says: “Working with Dr. Navin has been one of the most meaningful aspects of my journey. He has been far more than a counsellor, approaching my development with patience and honesty. Even in moments of doubt, his faith in me gave me the confidence to aim higher than I ever thought possible.”

"Dr. Navin and his entire team guided me through the college application process with unwavering support and dedication," says Samaira Sahni who was accepted into Barnard College in New York City for Art History. "What stood out most was their ability to recognise my strengths, interests, and ambitions, and shape them into a compelling and authentic narrative. I am ending up at my dream school because of their expert guidance!"

Yuvaan Sawlani, who was accepted to study Economics at both NYU Stern School of Business and Duke, adds: “The Forward Thinking team guided me through the application process and made the whole experience seamless, helping me every step of the way with essays, extracurriculars and my application narrative. Now, as I pick between my top choices their guidance extends past the applications and into my own personal decision of where to go next because, to me, the counsellors not only supported me professionally, but as friends and mentors through every aspect of the college journey.”



In her new role, Natasha will oversee the programme’s expansion across the UAE and beyond, enriching student outcomes, introducing innovative and empathetic strategies, and enhancing parental engagement.

Hemdev comments: “Forward Thinking Mentoring Programme is about helping each student unlock their full potential with meaningful impact, build confidence, and navigate a rapidly changing world. I am excited to lead the team and enhance our reach to more young learners, and ensure that excellence, opportunity, and merit remain at the core of everything we do.”

The programme offers one-to-one sessions with experienced educators, former university admissions officers, as well as access to high-calibre executives and business leaders, globally, for leadership experiences outside the classroom. It already has a proven success record, with participating students securing earned placements at leading institutions. The most recent round of applications had students admitted to Stanford, the University of Pennsylvania, Brown University, Johns Hopkins, Oxford, Georgetown, McGill University, UCLA and Tufts.

The expansion will include broader student enrolment, enhanced mentorship offerings, and tailored support packages designed to meet the diverse needs of students and families. For more information on the Forward Thinking Mentoring Programme and its offerings, please visit http://www.forwardthinking.ae/.

About Forward Thinking Mentoring Programme

Forward Thinking Mentoring Programme, part of Arcadia Education, is a premium mentoring and counselling organisation dedicated to guiding students through their academic and personal growth journeys. Founded by Dr. Navin Valrani, CEO of Arcadia Education, the programme offers personalised mentorship and university guidance for students aged 12 years and older, combining academic support with personal development, wellbeing, and future readiness.

The Forward Thinking Mentoring Programme consists of experienced educators and former university admissions officers, united by a shared purpose to support every student find the confidence and direction required to secure prestigious university placements. The programme offers one-to-one mentor guidance, university counselling and guidance, including career mentoring, wellbeing support, and parental support. Designed as a premium, holistic service, it bridges the gap between academic tutoring and real-world mentorship, preparing students for life beyond school.

The programme has a notable track record of success, with 100% of participating students feeling emotionally supported, confident, and admitted to at least one of their top-choice universities. The programme empowers students through innovative application processes, offering tailored support based on each student’s individual needs, including essay writing, application strategies, and extracurricular alignment. This has resulted in students being admitted to prestigious universities across the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada such as University of Pennsylvania, Brown University, McGill University, University of Toronto, Cambridge University and University of St Andrews to name a few.

For further information, please visit: http://www.forwardthinking.ae/

For all media inquiries contact:

Justin Froes at Q Communications

justin.f@qcomms.ae