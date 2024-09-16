Dubai, UAE: Aramex (DFM: ARMX), a global leader in logistics and transportation, renowned for its innovative services tailored to businesses and consumers., has announced a strategic partnership with Smartt AI, a pioneering provider of end-to-end e-commerce solutions. This transformative collaboration aims to set new industry standards by leveraging AI-driven technology to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency across the region.

Innovative Customer Integration Program

As part of the partnership, Aramex will enable its key customers to experience the advanced benefits of Smartt AI’s end-to-end e-commerce solutions. With seamless plug-and-play capabilities and AI-driven technology, Smartt AI empowers businesses to optimize operations and drive growth. Aramex will provide cutting-edge fulfillment and last-mile delivery services, complemented by Smartt AI's comprehensive e-commerce solutions.

Exclusive Preferential Pricing for Smartt AI Customers

Aramex will introduce an unprecedented preferential pricing model at 60% of the listed price, coupled with an additional 10% discount exclusively for Smartt AI customers. This initiative aims to deliver substantial cost savings and exceptional value, redefining customer expectations in the logistics and e-commerce sectors.

Unified Dashboard Visibility and Seamless API Integration

The partnership will introduce a unified dashboard for enhanced tracking and management capabilities. By integrating Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), Aramex and Smartt AI will achieve seamless collaboration, ensuring operational efficiency and transparency throughout the customer journey.

Strategic Geographical Expansion

Initially focusing on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) market, the partnership also plans to expand its innovative solutions to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and beyond. This expansion opens doors for global Aramex customers to seamlessly enter the region, leveraging the combined strengths of both companies.

Lour AlMukhaimer, Channel Manager – Business Development, SMEs & Partnerships, Cash and Retail Outlets at Aramex, said: "We are thrilled to join forces with Smartt AI in this transformative partnership. This collaboration reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence, and we are confident it will significantly enhance the services we provide to our customers. This partnership promises to deliver unparalleled value and set new benchmarks in the logistics and e-commerce industries."

Kartik Jobanputra, Founder and CEO at Smartt AI, commented: "Partnering with Aramex marks a pivotal moment for Smartt AI. By integrating our AI-driven e-commerce solutions with Aramex's extensive logistics network, we are poised to deliver exceptional service quality and operational efficiency. This partnership not only benefits our customers but also demonstrates our shared vision for driving digital transformation."

About Aramex:

Founded in 1982, Aramex has emerged as a global leader in logistics and transportation, renowned for its innovative services tailored to businesses and consumers. As a listed company on the Dubai Financial Market (since 2005) and headquartered in the UAE, our strategic location facilitates extensive customer reach worldwide, bridging the gap between East and West.

With operations in 600+ cities across 70 countries, Aramex employs over 16,000 professionals. Our success is attributed to four distinct business products that provide scalable, diversified, and end-to- end services for customers. These products are:

International Express, encompassing Aramex's Parcel Forwarding Business (Shop & Ship and MyUS).

Domestic Express

Freight Forwarding

Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions

Sustainability is at the core of our vision and mission. To build a truly sustainable business, we leverage our core competencies to make a positive impact as responsible members of the communities we serve. Through partnerships with local and international organizations, we strive to expand our reach and benefit more individuals through targeted programs and initiatives, ensuring long-term positive change and community development.

For more information, please visit us: www.aramex.com