Who: Ahmad O. Al-Khowaiter, Aramco EVP of Technology & Innovation

Ahmad O. Al-Khowaiter, Aramco EVP of Technology & Innovation What: Remarks at the Adopt AI International Summit

Remarks at the Adopt AI International Summit When: November 25, 2025

November 25, 2025 Where: Paris, France

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia – Aramco EVP of Technology & Innovation, Ahmad O. Al-Khowaiter, today highlighted the crucial relationship between AI and the energy sector. In remarks at the Adopt AI International Summit in Paris, France, he pointed to the importance of energy in powering AI data centers — as well as the potential for AI solutions to enhance energy supplies.

During his speech he also emphasized Aramco’s important relationships with French companies, and the upcoming opening of a new office by Aramco Ventures, Aramco’s venture capital arm, in Paris.

On Aramco’s partnerships with French companies, he said: “Our partnership with Pasqal Quantum Computing just saw the installation of Saudi Arabia’s first quantum computer dedicated to industrial applications, right at our headquarters in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. This will expand quantum computing expertise in the region, and accelerate quantum applications in the energy, materials, and industrial sectors… We are committed to our partnerships here, and also to the infectious spirit of innovation that surrounds the French tech industry. That’s why I’m very pleased to announce that Aramco Ventures is opening a new office here in Paris, as we continue to invest in next-generation technologies here and across Europe.”

On the relationship between AI and energy, he said: “AI is driving generational opportunity across every industry, society, and every economy… But at the crux of this global transformation is the crucial relationship between AI and Energy. Data centers alone consumed around 415 terawatt hours of electricity just last year. That’s nearly equal to France’s total electricity consumption. By 2030, that number is actually expected to more than double… With global energy demand predicted to rise significantly by 2050 – mostly in emerging economies – AI is going to be critical for producing energy more efficiently, more sustainably, and affordably.”

On Aramco’s AI program, he said: “We operate some of the Middle East region’s most powerful supercomputers… We have access to over 90 years of propriety data and every day billions of new data points are generated to add to that. This has fueled the creation of the energy industry’s first industrial Large Language Model… We have identified more than 400 [AI] use cases, which we are continuously working on and scaling across our operations. We believe we can accelerate efficiency, reliability, and safety throughout our value chain… In 2024 alone, Aramco generated $4 billion of technology realized value, [and] around half of that was driven by AI solutions.”

Aramco Contact Information

International Media Relations: media.inquiries@aramco.com

@aramco

About Aramco

As one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do, from providing crucial oil supplies to developing new energy technologies. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful, helping to promote growth and productivity around the world. https://www.aramco.com