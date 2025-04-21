DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia – Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, and BYD, a leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles and power batteries, have agreed to explore closer collaboration in new energy vehicle technologies.

A Joint Development Agreement signed by Saudi Aramco Technologies Company (SATC), Aramco’s wholly-owned subsidiary, and BYD aims to foster the development of innovative technologies that enhance efficiency and environmental performance. This collaboration leverages the research and development teams of two leading global companies, with the aim of achieving new energy vehicle breakthroughs.

Ali A. Al-Meshari, Aramco Senior Vice President of Technology Oversight & Coordination, said: “The collaboration between SATC and BYD aims to support energy efficiency improvements, and it builds on Aramco’s extensive research and development of new energy solutions. Aramco is exploring a number of ways to potentially optimize transport efficiency, from innovative lower-carbon fuels to advanced powertrain concepts. This work stems from our belief that multiple approaches are necessary to support a practical energy transition and we are delighted to collaborate with BYD on this journey.”

Luo Hongbin, Senior Vice President of BYD, said: “At the crossroads of technological innovation and environmental protection, BYD always believes that true breakthroughs come from openness and collaboration. We expect that SATC and our cutting-edge R&D capabilities in new energy vehicles will break the boundaries of geography and mindset to incubate solutions that combine highly-efficient performance with a lower carbon footprint. We are confident that this will support the world’s efforts to address the climate challenge.”

As one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do, from providing crucial oil supplies to developing new energy technologies. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful, helping to promote growth and productivity around the world. https://www.aramco.com

BYD is a high-tech company devoted to technological innovations for a better life. BYD was founded in November 1994, and after 30 years of fast growth, the company has established over 30 industrial parks worldwide and has played a significant role in industries related to electronics, automobiles, new energy and rail transit. From energy generation and storage to its applications, BYD is dedicated to providing zero-emission energy solutions. BYD is listed on the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, with revenue and market capitalization each exceeding RMB 100 billion. https://www.bydglobal.com/cn

