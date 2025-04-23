Sharjah, United Arab Emirates – Arakkal Gold and Diamonds, known for its heritage, craftsmanship, and trusted legacy, is set to unveil its largest and most innovative showroom at Safari Mall, Sharjah, on April 27th, 2025. This grand opening marks a key milestone in Arakkal’s journey as a global luxury jewellery brand, blending tradition and modernity to enhance customer experience.

To commemorate this landmark occasion, Arakkal has introduced over 500 kilograms of new gold designs, curated exclusively for 2025. Ranging from timeless classics to contemporary masterpieces, these new collections promise an exceptional piece for every discerning taste and cherished tradition.

"This showroom is more than just a retail space – it's a reflection of our legacy and a celebration of our future," said Mr. Thanveer C.P., Chairman, at the press conference. "We’ve poured our heart into every detail to ensure it mirrors the elegance and grandeur our customers associate with the Arakkal name."

The Sharjah grand opening kicks off a year of major growth for Arakkal Gold and Diamonds, with a new showroom launching in Abu Dhabi this August. By the end of 2025, the brand will expand into Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, followed by its European debut in 2026.

"At Arakkal, we're not just selling jewellery – we're curating experiences," said Mr. Thahir Mohamed, Managing Director addressing the media. "From the moment a customer walks in, they're immersed in an environment of warmth, sophistication, and trust. Our new Sharjah showroom combines intricate designs, personalized service, and the best value for money – all while delivering collections that are timeless, trendsetting, and crafted with heart."

With the launch of the Sharjah showroom, customers can anticipate:

A world-class showroom experience featuring immersive design, a curated ambiance, and personalized service.

A wide selection of meticulously crafted gold, diamond, and precious gemstone collections.

Exclusive inaugural offers and exciting surprise giveaways during the launch week.

Exceptional value for money, ensuring quality and trust in every exquisite piece.

*Source: AETOSWire

