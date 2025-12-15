Smart, connected property offers travellers a new base to experience Sharjah from Aljada

Featuring 395 rooms, Nest Hotel is now open for bookings offering a blend of comfort, community and convenience

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates – Arada has announced that booking has now begun at Nest Hotel, the first property in its new lifestyle hospitality brand, ahead of the hotel’s formal opening in late December at Aljada, Sharjah’s premier lifestyle destination.

Independently managed by Arada Hospitality and Entertainment and located alongside the Nest Campus student housing complex, the 395-room property is designed to accommodate a wide range of guests including business travellers, families, leisure visitors, long-stay guests, sports groups, and distinctively, students and faculty members.

As a midscale hospitality brand, the Nest Hotel has been designed to grow both elsewhere in the UAE and internationally, either as a standalone property or alongside the Nest Campus concept.

Nest Hotel includes lounges, co-working areas, dining outlets, and direct access to Aljada’s East Boulevard, which features over 100 restaurants, retail, sports and entertainment venues.

The brand incorporates smart technology throughout the guest experience, with a dedicated website that allows travelers to check in, access rooms digitally, manage bookings, and navigate Aljada’s services. Features such as eBike rentals, dining reservations, and high-speed Wi-Fi support a modern, frictionless stay.

Nest Hotel was developed in consultation with students from Sharjah’s University City and the adjoining Nest Campus, incorporating their input into room layouts, co-working zones, and communal spaces, while also offering part-time employment opportunities to provide hands-on hospitality experience during their studies.

Amit Arora, Chief Operating Officer of Arada Hospitality and Entertainment, said: “We’re thrilled to open bookings for travellers to experience Sharjah in a whole new way. Nest Hotel offers a modern stay that captures the lifestyle spirit of Aljada — family-oriented, connected and full of life. It’s the first property ideally located near Sharjah International Airport and University City, catering to growing demand with a variety of room types and smart amenities for students, their families and business travellers alike.”

Nest Hotel room types include Solo, Stylish, Signature, Family and Suites, offering single, twin, king and suite options. The hotel is also the first property in Sharjah to offer guaranteed interconnecting family rooms, paired with a flexible 24-hour check-in and check-out. Guests enjoy the convenience of a complimentary shuttle running between the hotel and Sharjah International Airport.

All rooms feature high-speed internet, smart TVs, and in-room coffee and tea facilities. Onsite amenities include an all-day dining restaurant, café, swimming pool, valet parking, and complimentary access to the Wellfit Sarab gym. Guests also receive discounts at selected dining outlets across Aljada’s top dining outlets including Kashtat Amina, Boost and Hungry Wolves.

Guests at Nest Hotel Aljada benefit from direct access to Al Dhaid Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311), making travel across Sharjah and the wider UAE convenient. The hotel is just five minutes from Sharjah International Airport and close to University City, the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP), the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone), and the upcoming Etihad Rail station.

Nest Hotel supports rising demand from Sharjah’s MICE and leisure tourism sectors, including visitors to Aljada’s own event spaces such as YourSpace and nearby venues like Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre and House of Wisdom. With 14.2 million passengers passing through Sharjah International Airport in the first three quarters of this year, the hotel also provides convenient accommodation for guests linked to academic, professional, and community events.

Nest Hotel marks the first opening in Arada’s expanding hospitality portfolio, which will deliver a pipeline of 1,650 hotel keys across the emirate. Upcoming brands include owned and managed properties such as Akala Hotel Dubai, alongside strategic partnerships with Vida, Rove and Anantara, setting new benchmarks for hospitality in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Already home to 20,000 residents, Aljada integrates multiple residential districts with extensive retail, entertainment, sports, education, wellness, hospitality, and commercial components. Madar Mall, the landmark anchor of Aljada’s entertainment district designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, is scheduled for completion in 2028, supporting an estimated 20 million annual visits to Aljada. In 2024 alone, the destination welcomed 8 million visitors.

About Arada

Launched in 2017 and headquartered in the UAE, Arada was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives.



Arada’s scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness and hospitality.

The master developer has so far launched ten record-breaking communities in the UAE and has expanded into the UK and Australia.



Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.



For more information and high-resolution images contact media@arada.com



For more information about Arada: www.arada.com