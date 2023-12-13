Two-building complex contains Sharjah megaproject’s most stylish apartments with stunning views over Il Teatro and surrounding plaza



Buildings already under construction and scheduled for completion by end-2024



Loft apartments feature luxurious double height spaces for living and dining, with full glass curtain walls and terraces

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: Arada has launched Il Teatro Residences, a stylish collection of loft apartments overlooking Il Teatro, the stunning new performing arts complex designed by Tadao Ando, at its Sharjah megaproject Aljada. Consisting of two buildings situated either side of the UAE’s newest cultural landmark, Il Teatro Residences is already under construction and is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024.



Sales for the 138 apartments in Il Teatro Residences have now begun, with a wide range of one-, two- and three-bedroom units on offer, including loft apartments, which are now available in the Sharjah market for the first time.



All loft apartments at Il Teatro Residences incorporate luxurious double-height spaces for living and dining, with full-glass curtain walls and terraces that offer panoramic views of Il Teatro and its surrounding plaza. A particularly unique element is the stylish double-height feature wall, which allows art, books or other creative material to be displayed, with access facilitated by a steel bridge.



One-bedroom apartments at Il Teatro Residences also contain inspiring design elements, including foldable partitions between the bedroom and living room that allow for versatile and multi-functional spaces.



Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “We believe that Il Teatro Residences offer some of the most unique and stylish homes in the UAE market. The spellbinding views of Il Teatro, coupled with its simplistic design structure by one of the world’s most celebrated architects, complement the exceptional modern home designs and amenities.



“Il Teatro Residences presents a distinctive option for residents seeking high-end yet simple living, coupled with unparalleled access to world-class cultural and lifestyle destinations. This complex is poised to elevate the standard of Sharjah’s premium residential offerings still higher, while solidifying Aljada’s status as a high-profile, transformative mixed-use community.”



All apartments at Il Teatro Residences contain smart home features, cooking range, hood, washing machine and drier installed as standard. Future residents of the community will also enjoy exclusive access to a rooftop infinity pool and health club in each building, in addition to direct access to a range of retail and F&B on ground floor and to the green spine leading to Il Teatro.



Last month, Arada named the Japanese architect Tadao Ando as the designer of Il Teatro, a fully-fledged cultural complex and plaza spread over a 260,000 square foot area. Il Teatro at Aljada and its surrounding plaza will host a wide variety of performances and shows, including opera, theatre, dance, ballet, musicals, concerts, films, art exhibitions and festivals. As well as a 2,000-seat auditorium, Il Teatro will also incorporate a gallery and boutique restaurant.



Featuring Tadao Ando’s trademark architectural simplicity, the design for Il Teatro consists of a pure, cylindrical concrete mass, which faces a multi-layered cultural plaza. Il Teatro is further defined by a dramatic secondary feature; a large, arched opening that enlivens the front of the building, forming a strong connection between its interior and exterior. Work on Il Teatro at Aljada will start next year, with the building and plaza scheduled for completion in 2027.



Spread over a 24 million square foot area, Aljada is Sharjah’s largest ever project and a transformational destination for the Emirate. Aljada contains numerous residential districts, as well as extensive retail, hospitality, entertainment, sporting, educational, healthcare components and a business park, all set within a green urban master plan.



With over 25,000 homes planned for Aljada in total, Arada has so far completed 6,700 units, alongside an entertainment space designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, an international school and extensive retail, dining and landscaping facilities.



About Arada

Based in the UAE, Arada is a developer that has been created to build communities and experiences that enrich, engage and inspire their residents. Our homes are exceptionally designed and are complemented with best-in-class amenities, all provided at an accessible price point. Arada was founded in 2017 by HH Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Arada, and HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, Vice Chairman of Arada, with the intention of delivering superior properties to the UAE real estate segment.



For more information about Arada: www.arada.com

