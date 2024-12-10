FitnGlam, The Platform Studios and FITCODE join Wellfit in master developer’s fitness and wellness division

Deal leaves division valued at AED1 billion, with 15 gyms across the UAE and 11 more in the immediate pipeline

Industry veteran George Flooks appointed as divisional CEO

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Arada has finalised the purchase of three well-known UAE-based gym brands in a deal that sees the master developer cement its position as the fastest-growing and most forward-thinking operator in the country’s fitness, sports and wellness sector.

The three brands—ladies-only superclub FitnGlam, boutique exercise hub The Platform Studios and recently launched health club FITCODE—will now be integrated into Arada’s existing fitness and wellness division, which already operates six Wellfit-branded fitness clubs in Dubai and Sharjah.

The acquisition leaves Arada’s fitness and wellness division with a valuation of AED1 billion, with its four brands now operating a total of 15 flagship and standard-scale gyms and studios across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, featuring a combined membership of 30,000.

A further 11 locations in the immediate pipeline mean that the division will shortly be operating 26 gyms across the UAE, with a total membership capacity of 73,000.

By the end of 2027, the division is targeting a total of 40 locations with combined membership of 100,000.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “This new acquisition perfectly positions Arada’s portfolio of gym operators as the locations of choice for UAE consumers as we embark on our next stage of growth, which will include new and complementary ventures in holistic health and wellness.

“The addition of these three fast-growing brands to our existing Wellfit operations matches with Arada’s aim to create spaces that people connect with for happier, healthier and more meaningful lives.”

As part of the acquisition process, industry veteran George Flooks has been appointed as CEO of Arada’s fitness and wellness division. Alongside 13 years’ experience as the CEO of one of the largest fitness chains in the UAE, Flooks also previously managed and led a portfolio of over 160 clubs across the United Kingdom, contributing to an annual revenue of AED700 million.

George Flooks, CEO of Arada’s fitness and wellness division, said: “With its award-winning membership experience, an inclusive and family-friendly approach and innovative use of technology, Arada has already established itself as the market leader in this space here in the UAE. I look forward to building on the division’s existing achievements, integrating these new exceptional brands and delivering on our ambitious growth strategy.”

Founded in 2021, Wellfit has previously amassed 16,000 members across its six existing locations. The company’s first flagship facility, the 75,000 square-foot Wellfit Jumeirah Village Circle, has been named Superclub of the Year for two years running at the REPs Industry Awards. The brand has two further flagship-sized locations in Meydan, Dubai and Aljada, Sharjah, plus a fourth due to be opened in Dubai Marina by the end of 2024, as well as smaller community-based gyms in Arada developments.

has previously amassed 16,000 members across its six existing locations. The company’s first flagship facility, the 75,000 square-foot Wellfit Jumeirah Village Circle, has been named Superclub of the Year for two years running at the REPs Industry Awards. The brand has two further flagship-sized locations in Meydan, Dubai and Aljada, Sharjah, plus a fourth due to be opened in Dubai Marina by the end of 2024, as well as smaller community-based gyms in Arada developments. FitnGlam is the UAE’s first homegrown fitness concept fully dedicated to women’s health and fitness, featuring six branches across the UAE including three superclubs in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

is the UAE’s first homegrown fitness concept fully dedicated to women’s health and fitness, featuring six branches across the UAE including three superclubs in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Launched in 2018, The Platform Studios is an innovative luxury concept featuring a high-end fitness experience; the brand has four locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

is an innovative luxury concept featuring a high-end fitness experience; the brand has four locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Newly launched FITCODE has opened its first facility in Tilal Al Ghaf, with two further locations in the pipeline, and aims to provide wellness for a broader audience with an inclusive approach.

The acquisition will enable significant synergies between the different brands in the portfolio, allowing members to choose different brands depending on their lifestyle preferences and budget. Existing members will be granted access to a wider range of services and facilities.

About Arada

Launched in 2017 and headquartered in the UAE, Arada was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives. Arada communities are fully integrated, designed around owners and residents. The goal is to make sure residents and buyers have everything they need in one location, so they can enjoy a premium lifestyle in exceptional surroundings.

Arada’s scope of operations covers property development, retail, education and hospitality.