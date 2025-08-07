Intermass appointed to build high-end hospitality destination over 24 months

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: Arada has awarded an AED618 million construction contract for the construction of Anantara Sharjah Resort and Anantara Sharjah Residences, the luxury seafront destination on Al Heera Beach in Sharjah.

Intermass Engineering & Contracting has been appointed to carry out the works over a 24-month construction period. Preliminary enabling and foundation works are already complete, and construction activity is now progressing on the site, which will host a luxury Anantara hotel and 128 Anantara branded residences.

Owned and developed by Arada and operated by Minor Hotels, the Anantara Sharjah Residences and Anantara Sharjah Resort will feature striking architecture including a signature gateway that is designed to show the path of the sun. The complex is located on the north-eastern edge of Al Heerah Beach, a popular tourist destination in its own right with 3.5 kilometres of beachfront containing jogging and cycling tracks and a wide variety of dining options.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “This contract will bring one of Sharjah’s most distinctive luxury destinations to life on the coast of the Arabian Gulf. With its exceptional architecture and beachfront setting, the Anantara Sharjah complex will elevate the emirate’s appeal to international travellers and discerning homeowners.”

The branded residences range from one- to four-bedroom units, including duplex penthouses with rooftop pools and private balconies. All units include high-quality flooring, stylish work surfaces, premium white goods, generous living spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows, which lead to balconies furnished with impressive views.

Shared amenities include five signature restaurants, a beachfront infinity pool, the Anantara Spa, a kids’ club, meeting rooms, an events hall and male and female gyms.

The Anantara Sharjah Resort and Anantara Sharjah Residences mark the debut of the Anantara brand in Sharjah and set a new benchmark for high-end hospitality in the Northern Emirates.

About Arada

Launched in 2017 and headquartered in the UAE, Arada was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives.

Arada’s scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness and hospitality.



The master developer has so far launched nine record-breaking communities in the UAE and has expanded into the Australian market, opening an office in Sydney in 2024.



Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.



For more information about Arada: www.arada.com

About Anantara Hotels & Resorts

A luxury hospitality brand for modern travellers, Anantara Hotels & Resorts connects guests to genuine places, people and stories in some of the world’s most extraordinary destinations. Each Anantara embraces the surroundings and culture of its destination, creating unforgettable memories for every guest since 2001. From city to sea and desert to jungle, Anantara delivers heartfelt, Thai-inspired hospitality at its over 50 hotels and resorts across Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Indian Ocean.

Anantara Hotels & Resorts is a Minor Hotels brand and recognises its guests through one unified loyalty programme, Minor DISCOVERY, part of GHA DISCOVERY.