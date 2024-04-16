Contracts for final two phases at Masaar set to be awarded in Q2

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: Arada has awarded two contracts valued at AED615 million to build all 565 homes in Azalea, the fourth phase of Masaar, the popular megaproject based in the Suyoh district of Sharjah. Valued at AED9.5 billion and containing 3,000 villas and townhouses spread over six phases, Masaar is defined by a ‘green spine’ of 70,000 trees, offering a nature-inspired lifestyle to its residents.

Construction on Azalea will begin immediately and all homes will be completed and handed over by the end of 2025.

The awards mean that over 1,500 homes in the second, third and fourth phases at Masaar are now under construction, following the completion of 430 homes in the first phase by the end of 2023. Contracts for the remaining two phases will be awarded in the second quarter, with the entire project scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “The feedback we have received from the first residents who have started moving into Masaar in recent months has been exceptional, underlining our commitment to setting a new standard of living for the UAE. Since we launched Masaar in 2021, it has become one of the country’s most successful offplan projects, with strong capital appreciation over the last three years creating significant additional value for our buyers.”

The Azalea contracts have been awarded to Saleh Construction LLC, which will build 324 homes, and Yanal Building Contracting Company, which will build 241 homes.

Other completed elements of the woodland community include Masaar Discovery Center and a number of family attractions including a children’s adventure playground, water play area, skate park and a Zad food truck park. Masaar Track, a 6.6-kilometer forested cycleway incorporating bridges and tunnels, is currently welcoming thousands of cyclists every month, while The Loop offers onsite bike rental and repair services alongside a café.

Masaar is ideally located in the up-and-coming Suyoh district, close to Tilal City, the Sharjah Mosque and Arada’s first project, Nasma Residences. The community has easy access to Emirates Road and Mleiha Road, and is 15 minutes’ drive from Sharjah International Airport, and 20 minutes’ drive from Dubai International Airport.

