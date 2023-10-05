Alanezi: We are embarking on a new chapter in our journey, dedicated to transformation and shaping the future of Arab space alongside our allies. Our goal is to enhance global communication and uplift communities in the process.

Riyadh: Arab Satellite Communications Organization (Arabsat) has recently unveiled its new brand identity, showcasing the organization's strategic direction and ambitious vision to position Arabsat as a guiding light for shaping the future, amplifying communication values, and fostering unity among nations. The unveiling took place during an event at Arabsat's Riyadh headquarters, attended by domain specialists, prominent figures from the arts and media, as well as delegates from media outlets, satellite networks, and both Arab and global radio stations.

Arabsat has embarked on a new trajectory, aimed at optimizing its role in driving transformation and positioning itself as the premier platform in the global satellite communication arena, exploring a world of boundless potential.

The introduction of the new identity also coincides with Arabsat's ongoing contributions to the space communications domain. The organization recently launched Badr 8, the Middle East's first seventh-generation satellite. This major new addition to Arabsat's suite of satellites delivers a diverse range of television broadcasting and communication services regions across the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Asia using cutting-edge optical technologies.

Eng. Alhamedi Alanezi, President & CEO of Arabsat, expressed his enthusiasm for the new identity at the unveiling event. It symbolizes a new chapter of Arabsat's evolution, one where the organization is resolutely focused on future satellite developments. With enthusiasm and curiosity as its driving forces, the organization aims to cultivate change in the Arab space domain and foster global connections.

Alanezi affirmed, "We are unwavering in our commitment to upholding the standards of reliability and adaptability in our services and coverage, achieved through a comprehensive integration of space and ground services. Furthermore, we play a pivotal role in propelling development and fostering a culture of innovation within the industry. He continued, "We embrace a creative mindset that fuels innovation, nurtures growth, and enables us to fully leverage our resources, talent, and advanced technologies to seize opportunities and uplift future generations.”

Reflecting on Arabsat's inception in 1976 by 21 member states of the Arab League, Alanezi highlighted the organization's transformation into a trailblazer in the satellite broadcasting sector, positioning itself among the earliest satellite service entities globally. Undoubtedly, Arabsat boasts the title of being the largest and most experienced operator in the Arab region.

Alanezi also shed light on Arabsat's future-oriented approach, which places individuals at its core and paves the way to a realm of infinite opportunities. He emphasized that Arabsat serves as the driving force for communication, consistently prioritizing flexibility and exceptional coverage. Leveraging its extensive global infrastructure, Arabsat maintains its ambitious stance, propelling progress relentlessly. The organization's ongoing achievements and operations are steered by cutting-edge technologies and expertise.

About Arabsat

Established in 1976, Arabsat is an initiative launched by 21 Arab countries and is wholly owned by the Arab League. It is considered the first provider of satellite services in the Arab world and enjoys an advanced position among satellite operators globally.

Thanks to a fleet of 8 satellites, equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, Arabsat is adept at providing a full spectrum TV and radio broadcast, telecommunications, broadband, advanced data transmission network solutions, and a range of satellite ecosystem services as well as multi-channel communications services, in addition to Internet services for government and commercial entities around the MENA region.

Arabsat provides satellite and Internet broadcast services for more than 260 encrypted television networks and HD channels. It provides its services through advanced technologies, ensuring the highest quality to over 650 TV channels and more than 245 radio stations, reaching tens of millions of households in more than 100 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Central Asia. These channels and stations are followed by more than 300 million viewers in 21 Arab countries.

Arabsat seeks to empower itself as the world’s best satellite operator. To do so, it follows an approach based on passion, stimulating innovation, and developing partnerships with the most prestigious satellite companies worldwide. This approach enabled Arabsat to acquire Hellasat, the most prominent satellite company in Southeastern Europe. In addition, Arabsat signed agreements with value-added services integration and advanced technology companies, which paved the way to launch Badr 8, the latest seventh generation satellite in its fleet. Furthermore, Arabsat aspires to launch more satellites equipped with optical communications technologies, which represent a real addition to the Arab satellite communications ecosystem.

