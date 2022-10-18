Arabisk Real Estate Development Corporation introduces 3 projects in the city of Shorouk with guaranteed rental income system in different areas, and these projects are 3 buildings, including a commercial building, a medical building and a bank building.

That the company is expanding in many projects during the coming period, in order to diversify its project portfolio in many new cities, explaining that within the expansion plan the company's projects in the city of Shorouk which is to be presented for the next period, said Dr. Abdel Hamid Al- Wazir , Chairman of the Board of Directors of Arabisk Real Estate Development Company and Chairman of the Support and Follow-up Committee of the New Cairo Developers Association.



He added that a guaranteed rental income has many advantages for customers, as the customer guarantees ownership of his unit and guarantees a monthly investment return over a long period of time, Guaranteed rental income is the obligation of a developer to rent a unit, whether residential, administrative or medical, after the customer owns the unit.



He asserted that the guaranteed rental income has a great competitive advantage resorted to by real estate companies in non-residential projects, explaining that the guaranteed rental income is a guarantee for buyers to operate their units and benefit from them after receiving them from owning and developed companies, thus the customer gets the fair value of the unit and thus maintains the best investment return for the customer.



He confirmed that the ratio of leasehold value in a guaranteed rental income was not inflated, realistic and proportionate to unit location and value factors.

-Ends-