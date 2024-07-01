Arabian Center, a community shopping, entertainment and lifestyle mall in Dubai, is proud to announce a collaborative three-day health awareness initiative with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

Taking place from 4th to 6th July at Arabian Center in the Night Court area, the partnership will see a dedicated booth set up where DHA professionals will offer a variety of informative and engaging activities.

Every day from 10 am to 10 pm, DHA will offer free health screenings with personalized advice. Visitors can also engage with the DHA staff to learn more about various health topics including various topics including travel season, nutrition, physical activity, skin care, heat stroke, hydration, sleep pattern, mental health, smoking, oral health and health screenings.

The initiative exemplifies Arabian Center's unwavering commitment to the well-being of its community. Reflecting its role as a neighborhood community mall, Arabian Center consistently hosts Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives that engage residents and raise awareness on important causes. The health initiative aligns perfectly with this, aiming to provide residents with knowledge and resources that create a lasting impact on their health choices and overall well-being.

"We are happy to partner with DHA for this significant health awareness campaign," said Wesam Aldora, General Manager of Arabian Center. "Our goal is to create a platform where our community can access valuable health information and resources, ultimately fostering a healthier and more informed society."

