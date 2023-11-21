Dubai: Arabian Automobiles, the flagship company of the AWRostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, has announced its continued partnership with Shabab Al Ahli in its fourth consecutive year for the 2023-2024 season. Shabab Al Ahli’s remarkable title victory in the previous season, has set the stage for an exciting journey ahead.

To mark the occasion, a signing ceremony under the victorious slogan “We are the champions,” which set the stage for an exciting year ahead, took place in the presence of club representatives, including H.E. Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman; Khaled Abdel Wahid Al Rostamani, the Chairman and CEO of AW Rostamani Group; the Board Members of Shabab Al Ahli Club, H.E Major General Talal Ahmed Al Shanqiti and H.E Hesham Al Qassim, and Michel Ayat CEO of Arabian Automobiles.

Also in attendance were Dr. Khalid Al Zahed - Managing Director - Shabab Al Ahli Club and Majed Sultan – the Executive Director of Team Games Sector; Salah Yamout, COO of Nissan of Arabian Automobiles Company and Hussam Baghdadi, Senior Director of Arabian Automobiles Company.

At its core, the partnership with Shabab Al Ahli resonates with the vision of the Dubai government to position the emirate as a leading global sports destination. It is also a testament to Arabian Automobiles’ commitment to actively support various national initiatives and organizations, with a particular focus on youth and sports.

About Arabian Automobiles Company

Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) is the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group. With over 50+ years in the business, AAC is one of the leading automotive dealers in the GCC and exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Arabian Automobiles is looking back on 50+ years of excellence and passion, and forging ahead with its vision to enrich customer lives and remain the trusted automotive brand of choice.

Arabian Automobiles became the first automotive company in the UAE to be awarded the prestigious ‘Dubai Quality Gold Award’ by Dubai Economy in May 2017. In the same year, INFINITI won ‘Best Performing Brand’ in the automotive category of the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme; an accolade previously won by Nissan in 2016 and Renault in 2015. In 2015, Arabian Automobiles received the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum business award for most outstanding performance and in 2013 it became the first private company in the UAE to be inducted into the prestigious Palladium Balanced Scorecard Hall of Fame for strategy execution. Arabian Automobiles Company is currently the holder of Nissan Motor Company’s ‘Global Nissan Aftersales Award and is the only Nissan distributor to have won the award for a total of 21 times with 10 consecutive wins between 2007 and 2016.

Across its Dubai and Northern Emirates network, Arabian Automobiles operates: