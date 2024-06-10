Smart warehousing facility supports the long-term vision of Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’

Dubai, UAE: Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC), the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group, has commenced the development of a parts distribution centre that will serve as a hub for industry innovation and excellence at Dubai Industrial City, the region’s leading manufacturing and logistics hub.

The project’s groundbreaking ceremony at Dubai Industrial City, part of TECOM Group PJSC, was attended by Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President of Industrial at TECOM Group; Hussam Baghdad, Senior Director, Automotive at AW Rostamani; and Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President, President KSA, Middle East at Nissan and INFINITI.

Located on a land plot spanning more than 700,000 sq.ft., the logistics storage and distribution centre marks an expansion of AAC’s presence at Dubai Industrial City, where it already operates a central logistics centre, and reflects its commitment to providing enhanced customer services by strengthening its parts value chain for Nissan, INFINITI, Renault, and AWR Trading entities in the UAE.

The state-of-the-art centre will have a built-up area of more than 350,000 sq.ft. and upon completion in 2025, will house 150 employees to deliver enhanced safety, productivity, and commercial efficiencies in line with international operating standards.

“Prompt and seamless customer service will be the hallmark of excellence as global automotive demand continues to surge,” said Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President of Industrial at TECOM Group, on behalf of Dubai Industrial City. “Carmakers around the world are pursuing operational efficiencies to enhance their competitiveness, and intelligent warehousing solutions have a crucial role to play in securing the automotive sector’s business continuity and future growth.

“AAC’s new advanced and automated facility in Dubai Industrial City's automotive cluster will support the vision of Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ to strengthen the value chains for domestic goods and services. Logistics facilities that leverage automation and advanced technologies will not only deliver improved efficiencies and capacity, but also contribute to the UAE's trade activity, helping to reinforce its position as a global trading hub.”

Hussam Baghdad, Senior Director, Automotive at AW Rostamani, said: "Our investment in the new parts distribution centre marks a significant milestone in our journey towards automotive excellence – this state-of-the-art facility underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled quality and service to our customers. By setting new benchmarks in logistics and distribution services, we're enhancing operational efficiency and redefining the customer experience in the automotive industry, in line with the visionary leadership of the UAE that continues to nurture an environment conducive to innovation and progress."

Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President, President Middle East, KSA, Nissan and INFINITI, said: "The ground-breaking of this cutting-edge facility underscores Nissan's unwavering commitment to ensuring the availability of Nissan Genuine Parts in the region. The expansive facility and its substantial storage capacity not only strengthen Nissan's business operations but, more importantly, benefits our customers. This strategic investment is a pivotal advancement in our partnership with Arabian Automobiles Company, and we look forward to continuing to drive our vision of innovation and excellence to significantly enhance customer satisfaction."

UAE Headquartered, Group AMANA is the construction partner for this project. AMANA's strategy for redesigning the pre-engineered steel building (PEB) structure involves implementing a modular methodology for assembly and erection, utilising off-site precast works for concrete elements, and integrating BIM for enhanced project coordination to enhance the project’s value by optimising efficiency and maintaining quality. AMANA’s proficiency in design and ability to oversee logistics and automation led to its selection as the project’s contractor, and with a commitment to delivering certainty, quality, and safety, AMANA aims to exceed expectations in every aspect of the project.

With the new facility, AAC joins an impressive roster of UAE-based business giants that are part of Dubai Industrial City, home to more than 1,000 local, regional, and international customers, in addition to over 300 operational factories.

The region’s leading manufacturing and logistics hub, Dubai Industrial City was launched in 2004 with an intelligent masterplan promoting cross-sector collaboration with dedicated zones for the base metals, machinery, minerals, F&B, transport, and chemical industries. Located close to Al Maktoum International Airport, Jebel Ali Port, an Etihad Rail freight terminal, and critical regional road networks, the ecosystem offers specialised infrastructure, including industrial land, storage, and logistics spaces that minimise waste and enable resource-efficiencies.

Dubai Industrial City is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of business destinations that include Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Design District (d3), and Dubai Science Park.

About Dubai Industrial City

Dubai Industrial City provides intelligent infrastructure and integrated solutions for manufacturers and businesses. Part of TECOM Group, it is a key stakeholder in the Operation 300bn strategy, which aims to develop the UAE’s industrial sector and enhance its role in stimulating the national economy.

The hub is home to a wide range of customers in sector-specific zones, including major local and multinational organisations such as A P Moeller Maersk, IFFCO Group, Silver Line Gate Group, Unilever, Patchi, Al Khayyat Investments, Badia Farms, and Al Futtaim Logistics.

Offering a cost-effective and efficient business environment for the region’s manufacturing sector, Dubai Industrial City today serves as an enabling ecosystem for manufacturing and logistics with its integrated offerings of industrial land, state-of-the-art warehousing, office space, retail space, showrooms, and worker accommodation.

For more information, please visit www.dubaiindustrialcity.ae.

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global car manufacturer that sells a full line of vehicles under the Nissan, INFINITI, and Datsun brands. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in four regions: Japan-ASEAN, China, Americas, and AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe & Oceania).

For more information about our products, services, and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit Nissan AMI. You can follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

About Arabian Automobiles Company

Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) is the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group. With over 50+ years in the business, AAC is one of the leading automotive dealers in the GCC and exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Arabian Automobiles is looking back on 50+ years of excellence and passion, and forging ahead with its vision to enrich customer lives and remain the trusted automotive brand of choice.

Arabian Automobiles became the first automotive company in the UAE to be awarded the prestigious ‘Dubai Quality Gold Award’ by Dubai Economy in May 2017. In the same year, INFINITI won ‘Best Performing Brand’ in the automotive category of the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme; an accolade previously won by Nissan in 2016 and Renault in 2015. In 2015, Arabian Automobiles received the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum business award for most outstanding performance and in 2013 it became the first private company in the UAE to be inducted into the prestigious Palladium Balanced Scorecard Hall of Fame for strategy execution. Arabian Automobiles Company is currently the holder of Nissan Motor Company’s ‘Global Nissan Aftersales Award and is the only Nissan distributor to have won the award for a total of 21 times with 10 consecutive wins between 2007 and 2016.

Across its Dubai and Northern Emirates network, Arabian Automobiles operates:

New vehicle sales showrooms: 9 Nissan, 4 INFINITI and 2 Renault

6 pre-owned car showrooms

Central Logistics Centre at Dubai Industrial City

Service centres: 10 Nissan, 4 INFINITI, and 3 Renault

60-minute Express Service

9 spare parts outlets

Arabian Automobiles is ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certified.

About Group AMANA:

Group AMANA is a leading regional design-build company specialising in industrial construction for over three decades. With a track record of delivering over 1,500 industrial projects and serving more than 130 repeat clients, AMANA has established itself as a trusted name in providing turn-key solutions for fast-track projects. Guided by its "We Build With You" philosophy, the company is dedicated to championing intelligent solutions that ensure projects are value-engineered throughout their lifecycle.

Group AMANA operates through three key verticals: Construct, Manufacture, and Enhance. The Construct vertical encompasses AMANA Contracting and AMANA Aviation Fueling, offering intelligent solutions to industrial, commercial, and institutional markets. The Manufacture vertical, through its subsidiaries DuBox and DuPod, is revolutionising the industry with next generation offsite modular building solutions. The Enhance vertical, comprising of AMANA Solar, AMANA Energy-Saving, and AMANA's sustainability consultancy arm Mustadam, is driving the region's sustainability agenda through cleaner energy saving solutions and services.

With a dedicated team of over 8,000 employees located in 11 cities across seven countries, Group AMANA continues to build on its formidable legacy, guided by its core values that deliver certainty, intelligence, and quality.