Saudi Arabia’s rapidly expanding Arabia Pictures Group is proudly teaming up with Greece’s based Tanweer, and setting up the stage for a strategic partnership, for the years to come, on several projects in different media. The first venture will be to develop and produce a slate of three features to be shot in the region directed by emerging talent.

Walking out from the tremendous success of their Greek production Smyrna, Tanweer is venturing into co-producing feature films in the Arab world with the rising production division of Arabia Pictures Group.

Roua Almadani, CEO of Arabia Pictures said: “We are thrilled to work with such a media powerhouse as Tanweer, and our partnership involves many projects from film production to talent development to investments in new technologies. Producing original content together will keep empowering storytellers from the region in sharing their distinctive stories.”

Joseph Samaan, President of Tanweer, added: “ We are confident to join forces with Arabia Pictures Group on crafting an original slate and in bringing quality genre films to audiences worldwide. We’re also aiming at collaborating together on Web3 and much more.”

The first title that just wrapped production is “#Gawwezni”, a romantic comedy about a young man, Fares, who madly falls in love with Lily until a spell is casted upon him and he can’t be true to his feelings which leads to a series of misunderstandings, comic situations and humorous hurdles… jeopardizing the relationship. The film will be released by the end of the year.

Starring The Crown’s Amir el-Masry and Zodiac’s Mayan El Sayed and veteran Sabrin and Bayoumi Fouad. It is directed by first time filmmaker Essam Nassar, who made a name for himself with successful commercials and music videos.

Rony Mitri, Managing Director of Arabia Pictures Distribution said: “We are trying to cater to our audiences in delivering entertaining quality films. APG will theatrically release the films in KSA and the Gulf Territories. While our partner Tanweer will release the films across Europe, Asia and North America simultaneously with MENA.”

The three-picture pact between Arabia Pictures Group and Tanweer is joined by local based Egyptian production company Vibrations Studios.

Founded by Abdulelah Al-Ahmary and Roua Almadani, Arabia Pictures Group is a multifaceted media and entertainment company based in Saudi Arabia. With a young team of creatives, APG is dedicated to Film Production, Distribution, Training, Events Management and Advertising.

Embracing the local culture at its core, APG aims to keep nurturing talent, supporting film appreciation, building a vibrant film industry, creating original and enthralling multi-platform content, and generating a sustainable business within the realm of entertainment.

Looking to establish international partnerships, Arabia Pictures aims to be a global player to keep pushing forward and together the creatives.

Tanweer, which is headed by Joseph Samaan is a well-established international business organization, having a 30-year business presence in the audiovisual market with activities covering a wide variety of different sectors (distribution, subdistribution, production, postproduction, acquisition of cinema and TV content etc.) maintaining offices and facilities in various countries including headquarters in Dubai and Athens.

Founded in 1986, Vibrations Studios, is a full house production company that strives to provide exceptional and extraordinary content and tending to every need imaginable. Our extensive services include Cinema & TV Production, Audio Peoduction, Post Production and much more. As one of the first private studios in Egypt to have such diverse services under one roof, we use the latest technology, software and equipment the market has to offer in order to maintain the top notch quality we guarantee to deliver.

-Ends-