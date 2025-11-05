Arab Therapy, the leading global platform for providing psychological support and online therapy, originally founded in Berlin, Germany, has received a strategic investment from the Saudi company VMS to accelerate its expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The announcement was made during the Global Health Exhibition 2025 held in Riyadh, where Arab Therapy also revealed its official market entry following the acquisition of a telemedicine license from the Saudi Ministry of Health—a major milestone reflecting the company’s commitment to advancing digital mental health and enhancing quality of life in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.

Strategic Investment from VMS to Drive Technical and Operational Expansion

The partnership with VMS marks a key milestone in Arab Therapy’s regional expansion, enabling the company to strengthen its local infrastructure and enhance its digital healthcare operations in Saudi Arabia.

With VMS’s expertise in empowering startups through advanced technology solutions, operational excellence, and smart growth strategies, this collaboration will support Arab Therapy in delivering trusted, high-quality digital mental health services tailored to the needs of the Saudi community.

It will also accelerate the rollout of the first Arabic AI-powered mental health assistant, designed to offer instant, safe, and personalized psychological support in Arabic—reflecting Arab Therapy’s vision for innovation and leadership in the digital mental health field.

Dr. Tareqk Dalbah, Founder and CEO of Arab Therapy, stated: “This investment from VMS marks a strategic milestone in Arab Therapy’s journey toward expanding into Saudi Arabia. We are building a comprehensive digital ecosystem that enables individuals and organizations to access professional psychological support easily and confidentially, creating a positive and sustainable impact on society.

Moataz Abu Anq, Founder and CEO of VMS, added: “At VMS, we believe that innovation in the healthcare sector must include mental health as an essential part of overall well-being. Our partnership with Arab Therapy aligns with this vision and allows us to contribute to building a holistic digital ecosystem that supports individuals and creates a real, positive impact in society.”

Expansion to Enhance Quality of Life in the Kingdom

These collective efforts mark a major milestone in Arab Therapy’s mission to establish a comprehensive digital mental health ecosystem in Saudi Arabia one that combines professional care, technological innovation, and cross-sector integration in education, healthcare, and corporate environments.

Through this expansion, Arab Therapy reaffirms its commitment to being an active contributor to Saudi Vision 2030’s Quality of Life Program, enhancing mental well-being and community happiness across the Kingdom.