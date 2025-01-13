Arab Health 2025 will host over 40 country pavilions, including debutants Morocco and Latvia, with representation from over 180 countries expected

The 50th edition of Arab Health will run from 27 – 30 January 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Arab Health 2025, the Middle East’s largest and most influential healthcare event and congress, will welcome a record-breaking international audience this year, as the latest statistics reveal the global healthcare market will be worth US$780 billion by 2030.

According to insights from Verified Market Research, the research and consulting specialists, the consumer healthcare market size was valued at US$ 360 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 780 Billion By 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2024 to 2030.

Ross Williams, Group Event Director, Informa Markets, commented: “In the last five decades, Arab Health has grown alongside the incredible expansion of the global healthcare market, evolving from a regional exhibition to a pivotal event on the international stage. With the anticipated market growth, Arab Health, more than ever, has an integral role in facilitating global business and addressing the latest healthcare trends worldwide.

“With participants from over 180 countries expected, the 2025 edition underscores how Arab Health remains at the heart of this dynamic industry, fostering collaboration and innovation that drives healthcare advancement globally. As the sector continues to evolve, Arab Health stands as a vital platform for connecting ideas, technologies, and people shaping the future of healthcare.”

This year, Arab Health, which takes place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 27 – 30 January, will host over 40 country pavilions, and more than 180 countries will participate. Making their country pavilion debut in 2025, Morocco and Latvia will be joined by long-standing participants, the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia, which will increase their presence significantly with additional floor space. Other country pavilions for the 2025 edition include the USA, China, India, Singapore and Taiwan, amongst others.

This year will also see a range of first-time international exhibitors, including Daigo, Fapomed, Global Medical Technology, Global Pharma Healthcare, Levity Products, Mark Ortho Care and more, who will take up residence in the Al Mustaqbal Hall, which is being utilised for the time as part of the new exhibitor zone.

In contrast, and celebrating more than 20 years of attending Arab Health, The Association of British HealthTech Industries (ABHI) will once again participate in the event with a delegation of UK HealthTech businesses, hospital groups, regional accelerators, government partners, and healthcare leaders.

Michelle Michelucci, Head of International Events for ABHI, said: “ABHI runs a portfolio of UK Pavilions at over 15 key global trade shows, but none match the scale and significance of Arab Health.

“During our 20-year tenure at Arab Health, we've witnessed a significant evolution in the healthcare industry, driven by technological integration and international collaboration fostered at the event. The UAE and the wider Middle East region have grown significantly, with the healthcare sector expanding to meet the demands of a burgeoning population and increasing healthcare needs.

“Arab Health has played a crucial role in driving this transformation by facilitating extensive knowledge exchange among global healthcare leaders and showcasing cutting-edge technologies shaping the future of healthcare delivery in the region and beyond.”

The Arab Health Congress, held under the patronage of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, also returns this year, featuring nine continuing medical education (CME) conferences and three Healthcare Business Forums, which will be led by an international roster of over 250 healthcare professionals addressing the latest industry trends via more than 110 sessions over four days.

The main features of Arab Health’s 50th-anniversary edition include the debut of the World of Wellness and the Healthcare ESG conferences, The Smart Hospital and Interoperability Zone, powered by Cityscape, which will offer visitors an immersive experience of the future of healthcare. The Transformation Zone will feature talks, product showcases, and the popular Innov8 Start-up competition. The Future Health Summit will return, bringing together global experts to address the topic of AI in action: Transforming Healthcare Delivery.

Arab Health 2025 will be supported by various government entities, including the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Dubai Health Authority, the Department of Health, and the Dubai Healthcare City Authority.

For more information or to register for the event, please visit www.arabhealthonline.com.