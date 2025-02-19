Kuwait – The Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development and the Badir Fund for Developing Small and Medium Enterprises, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Sustainable Finance Hub, are hosting a workshop on Impact Measurement & Management (IMM) in Development Finance. The workshop aims to help both funds maximize the impact of their development projects.

Held at the Arab Fund's premises in Kuwait City, the workshop showcased trends in sustainable finance and impact investing, and highlighted IMM’s role in enhancing effectiveness and sustainability of development institutions. It introduced the best practices, methodologies, and frameworks to measure, manage and report impact effectively.

"This workshop is part of our strategy that aims to collaborate with global entities to improve our operations and enhance the effectiveness of our investments," said Dr. Merza Hasan, Senior Advisor to Chairman of the Arab Fund. "UNDP brings extensive experience in helping development finance institutions implement IMM frameworks and align strategies with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which is key to establishing our robust impact evaluation systems”

The workshop highlighted UNDP’s successful collaborations with other DFIs and explored ways for Arab Fund and Badir Fund to leverage UNDP’s technical expertise, capacity building resources and network to strengthen their development impact. This initiative underscores the Arab Fund's commitment to addressing the Arab region’s socio-economic challenges.

For media requests, please contact:

Shatha AlDiwan, Media Specialist, Arab Fund: s.aldiwan@arabfund.org