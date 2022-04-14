Dubai/GCC: In line with its digital transformation and customer-centric strategy, Arab African International Bank (AAIB) announced a collaboration with Liferay Inc.; a leading provider of digital platforms. This tie-up is believed to enhance AAIB customers’ digital experience, through facilitating and securing their access to the bank’s various touchpoints, whether internet banking or mobile application.

By implementing Liferay’s latest digital technology on the bank's website, AAIB customers will be able to smoothly and swiftly access a variety of financial services, via any electronic device. In addition, Liferay solutions will be assisting the bank in achieving its strategic goals of financial resilience, customer focus, and innovation, through the use of new operating system models, data, and digitization, as the new platform will cater to evolving business and individual needs.

Commenting on this collaboration, Mr. Haytham El Maayergi, AMD Group Chief Operation Officer of AAIB, stated that joining hands with a company with such robust expertise such as Liferay, helps the bank to revamp its online portal, enriching its content, and providing advanced solutions that are being implemented globally, particularly in the banking sector.

He added: "Digitization and electronic transactions are the defining characteristics of the current era and the future. As a result, the bank is pursuing an ambitious digital transformation strategy, which ensures the creation of digital channels that enable us to easily reach our consumers, in order to be able to offer a diversity of banking services and products. Therefore, we partnered with Liferay to redesign the bank's website, and modernize its content management system, as we intend to work on future projects, with the same company, to capitalize on our mutual success.”

Additionally, AAIB's digital factory enables it to generate its own solutions, along with custom applications and services, whenever needed. This, in turn, makes the bank more innovative and agile pertinent to attending to the market needs and setting trends on a daily basis. It is also noteworthy that AAIB is one of few Egyptian banks to have established a digital factory of its own.

Omar Sheliby, Country Sales Manager at Liferay Egypt, expressed his pleasure to work with AAIB, noting that it is one of the most prestigious entities in the Egyptian banking sector. He also affirmed that one of the main reasons behind this cooperation was the bank's limitless ambition and extended expertise.

"As part of Liferay's commitment to aiding banks, businesses, and governmental organizations while building new digital platforms, we provided AAIB with the leading Liferay DXP solution, which is built on cutting-edge digital solutions to meet the global competitive standards. It allows experimentation and helps organizations stay ahead of the digital change by supporting reusable services, modules, and compatibility with a varied collection of tools and open APIs. Liferay DXP allows organizations to migrate from outdated systems to current, integrated technologies. Thus, firms can showcase their best products online and acquire vital data and analytics to assist them in making better decisions”, he continued.

Sheliby concluded: "Digitization through the use of professional tools is now synonymous with a definite success in global markets, as the proper digital transformation begins with the establishment of digital communication channels with clients, which we are delighted to deliver to AAIB today."

It is worth noting that Liferay has 17 years of expertise, and embraces over 1,000 employees in 19 countries, who assist organizations in achieving "Digital Transformation" through an innovative digital experience platform that benefits customers, partners, and employees. The company is well-known for its solution delivery approach, technical background, and in-depth knowledge of specific vertical markets and sectors, thanks to a network of over 250 partners.

-Ends-

About Liferay:

Liferay provides software that enables organizations to create digital experiences for the web, mobile, and connected devices. Due to the open-source nature of our platform, it is more trustworthy, imaginative, and secure. We hope to have a positive influence on the world via business and technology. Thousands of enterprises across a variety of industries, including financial services, healthcare, government, insurance, retail, and manufacturing, rely on Liferay. To learn more about Liferay, please visit our website at www.liferay.com.