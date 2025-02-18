Muscat, Oman – ARA Petroleum (ARA), the energy producing arm of The Zubair Corporation, participated as a sponsor in the 8th edition of the Indian Ocean Conference, held in Muscat from February 16–17, 2025, at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. Under the theme "Voyage to New Horizons of Maritime Partnership," the conference convened leaders and representatives from over 60 countries, with the Sultanate of Oman playing a pivotal role in fostering regional collaboration.

As a key sponsor, ARA Petroleum showcased its cutting-edge energy solutions and strategic initiatives through a dedicated exhibition booth, highlighting its contributions to the energy sector both locally and internationally. The event's opening ceremony was followed by a visit to ARA’s booth by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Oman’s Foreign Minister, and H.E. Eng. Saeed bin Hamoud al-Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology, who engaged with ARA representatives on the company’s expanding operations and innovations.

“ARA Petroleum is committed to driving sustainable energy advancements and fostering regional partnerships that support economic and environmental progress,” said DR. Omar Al Jaaidi, Vice President at ARA Petroleum. “Our sponsorship and active participation in the Indian Ocean Conference reflect our dedication to contributing meaningfully to the evolving energy landscape.”

Through its continued engagement in global and regional forums, ARA Petroleum remains steadfast in its mission to advance energy solutions that align with sustainability goals while strengthening collaboration across key markets.

Formed in 2014, ARA Petroleum is part of The Zubair Corporation, one of the oldest and most respected business groups from Oman who have broad interests across many sectors throughout the Middle East, Africa and beyond.

ARA is a dynamic member of the Exploration & Production industry in Oman and Tanzania. The company is a full cycle E&P company which explores, appraises, develops and produces oil & gas resources both in Oman and internationally.