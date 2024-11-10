Muscat, Oman – ARA Petroleum (ARA), the oil & gas exploration and production arm of The Zubair Corporation, is proud to announce its participation in the prestigious Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2024. During the ADIPEC, ARA will deliver a number of technical papers as well as showcase the techniques & technologies it is using to increase production while constantly reducing emissions. ARA is on target to operate at almost net zero by 2030. The event, which attracts industry leaders from around the globe, provides a platform for ARA to strengthen its regional presence and explore potential collaborations within the global energy landscape.

Speaking ahead of the event, Sultan Al Gaithi, Chief Executive Officer of ARA, highlighted the company's commitment to driving innovation and operational excellence: "Our participation at ADIPEC underscores and publicises ARA’s commitment to becoming a leader in low emission production by leveraging cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices. One example of this is our deployment of the world's first solar water treatment plant that takes oily saline produced water & converts it into fresh water. We have many other examples, so look forward to engaging with industry peers and exploring new ideas that align with our production growth strategy and that are coupled with our sustainability goals. We want to connect with companies & individuals that can help us on this journey."

Dr Omar Al Jaaidi, Vice President at ARA Petroleum, emphasised the importance of research and innovation in tackling the energy industry's challenges: "At ARA we fund a number of research projects across a broad spectrum. In a rapidly changing energy landscape, innovation is critical. At ADIPEC, we will showcase how our research and technological advancements have enabled ARA to overcome challenges, optimise production, and reduce our environmental footprint. This event offers a valuable opportunity for knowledge sharing and collaboration, these are all key drivers of the future energy sector."

As an exhibitor ARA will have a dedicated booth where experts will be on hand to listen & discuss in detail ideas and initiatives that help develop the petroleum industry locally and globally. The event presents a unique and exciting opportunity for ARA to share its experience and expertise in the field across Oman & Tanzania, while connecting and networking with petroleum professionals from throughout the world.

About ARA Petroleum (ARA)

Established in 2014, ARA is part of The Zubair Corporation, one of Oman's oldest and most respected business groups. The group has broad interests in many sectors throughout the Middle East, Africa, and beyond.

ARA is a dynamic member of the Exploration and Production industry in Oman and Tanzania. It is a full-cycle E&P company that explores, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Oman and internationally.