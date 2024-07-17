Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Aqualia, a global leader in water management, has underlined its commitment to advancing the growth and development of the Saudi water sector. As part of its mission to safeguard and enhance the Kingdom’s water resources — and in line with Vision 2030 — Aqualia has launched an innovative Customer Services Training Program designed to upskill its diverse workforce, empower Saudi talent to fulfil their potential and offer consumers across the country greater access to quality services and support.

The immersive training program has been rolled out across Aqualia’s Northern and Southern clusters, with detailed training sessions being conducted by experienced instructors specialized in acquainting learners with all-important tools such as Customer Care & Billing System (CC&B), Business Intelligence (BI), Automatic Meter Reading (AMR), Mobile Device Management (MDM), and Workforce Management System (WFM). In total, 447 Aqualia employees will undergo 4,250 hours of training over of a period of 10 months, with each staff member receiving at least 25 hours of training in each key area of the company’s customer services function.

Participants will spend eight of the 10 outlined months assigned to specialist trainers to gain greater insights into each distinct area of Aqualia’s customer services department. Qualified experts will also be on-hand to deliver training sessions focused on creating a better and more in-depth understanding of Aqualia’s Northern and Southern clusters’ business units. All in all, these sessions — as with the wider Customer Services Training Program — will facilitate the transfer of knowledge and vital skills from dedicated specialists to employees across all business units and areas.

Javier Díaz, Country Manager – Saudi Arabia, Aqualia, said: “As part of our ongoing efforts to drive the transformation of Saudi water management services, we are fully committed to investing in the training and development of our staff. We believe that empowering the industry leaders of tomorrow is crucial to safeguarding the future — of our industry and the nation as a whole. With just short of 400 staff employed across our Northern and Southern clusters — in four regions — providing a constant supply of water to a population of 5 million people, we are aware of how vital it is to ensure that each member of our team is supported to work to the best of their abilities. We have launched our Customer Services Training Program to do exactly that, with the unique offering enabling us to deliver an even higher standard of service.”

Providing comprehensive technical training focused on bespoke content, the insightful sessions are fully geared towards improving the technical expertise of Aqualia staff and ensuring they are empowered to meet internationally established standards and work in accordance with industry best-practices.

The launch of the Customer Services Training Program marks the latest step taken by Aqualia to harness the potential of Saudi talent and accelerate the transformation of the Kingdom’s rapidly evolving water sector. It follows the appointment of Diego Santibanez Bergese as the Training & Development Director of Aqualia’s Southern cluster in September 2023.

Diego Santibanez Bergese, Training & Development Director – Southern Cluster, Aqualia, said: “The Southern Cluster plans to deliver more than 6,000 training hours in customer service over the next 12 months. This will include, but will not be limited to, sessions focused on improving Billing Management and raising greater Non-Revenue Water awareness. We are very happy with the progress we have made in recent months and pleased with the evolution of the Customer Services Training Program and the knowledge transfer achieved.”

About Aqualia:

Aqualia is the water management company owned by the citizen services group FCC (51%) and the Australian ethical fund IFM Investors (49%). The company is the fourth largest water company in Europe by population served and the ninth largest in the world, according to the latest Global Water Intelligence ranking (March 2021).

It currently serves almost 30 million users in 17 countries: Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Spain, France, Italy, Mexico, Oman, Portugal, Qatar, Czech Republic, Romania, and Tunisia. In the 2020 financial year, the company had a turnover of €1.189 billion and maintained a business portfolio of more than €15 billion.

