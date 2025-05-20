The strategic move enables faster, more cost-effective delivery of solutions while significantly reducing the carbon footprint associated with importing specialty chemicals from overseas

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Reaffirming its commitment to the UAE’s “Make it in the Emirates” initiative, AquaChemie is proud to announce its strategic acquisition of Global Chemical Company L.L.C., a premier chemical manufacturing facility located in ICAD, Abu Dhabi. With a total investment of over AED 100 million, this move marks a transformative step for AquaChemie—expanding its footprint into high-value manufacturing, driving localization of specialty chemical production, and strengthening the UAE’s position as a regional hub for industrial innovation.

Announced during the Make it in the Emirates 2025 event in Abu Dhabi, the acquisition directly supports the national strategy to increase industrial resilience, boost advanced manufacturing, and attract international investment into the country’s growing industrial ecosystem.

The 26,000-square-meter facility—established in 2009 and previously owned by AlMansoori Specialized Engineering—is home to the only in-situ SO₃ manufacturing and sulphonation plant of its kind across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It also houses a state-of-the-art, multi-product liquid synthesis and blending plant, offering exceptional flexibility to produce a wide range of specialty chemical formulations.

With this acquisition, AquaChemie enters the manufacturing domain with enhanced capabilities to produce critical upstream oil and gas chemicals—including sodium asphalt sulphonate, corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, biocides, surfactants, and hydrogen sulfide scavengers and various other specialty chemicals. These are typically imported or manufactured overseas, leading to supply chain delays and increased costs.

“This acquisition is a game-changer—not just for AquaChemie, but for the UAE’s chemicals and oilfield services sectors,” said Mr. V Anandkumar, CEO & Managing Director, AquaChemie. “We are now positioned to offer global expertise with local execution. By localizing R&D and production, we can respond faster to our customers’ needs, provide tailor-made chemical solutions, and significantly reduce turnaround times.”

The acquisition also lays the foundation for establishing a first-of-its-kind Regional R&D Center dedicated to upstream oil and gas chemicals as well as paints and coatings. This center will focus on developing innovative chemistries, conducting rigorous product performance testing, and scaling up customized solutions tailored to the unique needs of Gulf-based clients.

“Our long-term vision is to become the go-to partner for solving complex problems in the upstream oil and gas sector through our integrated R&D and manufacturing capabilities,” added Mr. Anandkumar. “Most companies in this space still rely on R&D and manufacturing overseas. AquaChemie will be the first in the region to bring these capabilities together under one roof, helping customers like ADNOC, ARAMCO, Qatar Energy, PDO and others get the rapid and specialized support they need locally.”

Being located in Abu Dhabi also puts AquaChemie in close proximity to major energy operators across the GCC. This strategic advantage allows the company to offer quicker, more cost-efficient solutions while minimizing the carbon footprint of transporting specialty chemicals from abroad.

In addition, AquaChemie aims to encourage many of its multinational partners to begin producing within the Emirates, supporting job creation, technology transfer, and economic diversification. “This move is not only about growth—it’s about making the UAE more self-reliant, fostering industrial know-how, and building long-term resilience,” said Ms. Shobitha Anand, Executive Director of AquaChemie.

With this milestone, AquaChemie is set to become one of the region’s few vertically integrated players in specialty chemical manufacturing—firmly aligned with the UAE’s industrial strategy and vision for the future.

For more information, visit www.aquachemie.com

About AquaChemie

AquaChemie was established in 2008, as a limited company, to run its operations from Dubai. It has now become a leader in Chemical manufacturing, sales, and services domain with a penchant for excellence that’s championed by proven domain knowledge and outstanding thought leadership. AquaChemie’s latest “state-of-the art” Petrochemical terminal at the strategically located Jebel Ali Port in the UAE and it is envisioned as a strategic hub to facilitate petrochemical trade across the region.

AquaChemie’s strategically located assets such as manufacturing facilities, chemical storage terminals, warehouse, ISO tank fleets and offices give you a distinct advantage over competition. Faster access to the services to our valuable customers ensure quick turnaround times & a rise in productivity plus cost savings.

The company has an impeccable track record for excellence that goes beyond producing and supplying chemicals, making it one of the best chemical companies in the GCC region. For more information, visit: www.aquachemie.com

About Global Chemical Company L.L.C. (GCC)

Global Chemical Company L.L.C. was established as a chemical manufacturing facility in Abu Dhabi in September 2009. The company manufactures specialty chemical products at its computerized manufacturing plant for oil and gas well drilling operations. It continually strives to develop new chemistries for the oilfield to meet both customer and market requirements. Its in-house development, formulation, and manufacturing expertise enable it to respond quickly to customer needs.

Global Chemical Company L.L.C. also offers contract and toll manufacturing, blending, and related services using its new glass-lined and stainless steel reactors. These services include packaging, private labeling, and warehousing for major chemical companies in the UAE.