Aqaba, Jordan – Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT), the preferred gateway to the Levant region and beyond, was recently awarded the Port Environmental Review System “PERS” certificate for the third time in a row. The certificate was granted by the European Sea Ports Organization (ESPO).

ACT is the first port outside of Europe to obtain this certificate. It comes as a result of the company’s commitment towards fulfilling all the requirements of the certification process, this includes their environmental aspects, housekeeping, conformity review, best practices, policy statements, environmental report prep, and the legal regal requirements, responsibilities, and resources. A panel took over five hours to audit ACT’s application, as they provided more than 59 recorded proofs of their practices.

Commenting on the occasion, the CEO of ACT, Soren Jensen said, “We are very proud to have received the Port Environmental Review System (PERS) certificate for the third time, as this indicates that our terminal operates in accordance with the highest standards in the region. I would also like to congratulate our team for their great efforts and support in complying with ACT’s environmental policies and helping us remain a sustainable EcoPort.”

Aqaba Container Terminal is committed to reducing its environmental footprint by taking measures that reduce the consumption of energy, resources, and the cost of waste management.

It is worth noting that the Port Environmental Review System (PERS) doesn’t only incorporate the main general requirements of recognized environmental management standards (e.g., ISO 14001). but it also takes into account port specificities. It was specifically developed by ports themselves. In addition, PERS has firmly established its reputation as the only port sector-specific environmental management standard and one that is based on the policy recommendations of ESPO.

