Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT), the preferred gateway to Jordan and beyond, continues to implement and apply the international environmental certification standards "ISO14001:2015" certification. It is the highest and most famous international standard in the world for the environmental management system (EMS), effective system elements that help companies improve and control environmental practices and reduce harmful and any damage to the environment to the minimum possible extent. This is after the success of the first external audit to follow up on the implementation of the international certification standards "ISO14001:2015" by Bureau Veritas - BIVAC Jordan team,



The system was reviewed with the General Coordinator of the Certificate, Engineer “Abdel Wahab Al-Shiyab” the Environment Supervisor, and in great cooperation with the members of the Environmental Steering Committee (ESC), administrators and all employees of the company, who had a significant impact on the success of the audit, which qualified the company to continue obtaining the certificate. The company’s obtaining of this certificate carries many advantages that are added to create a series of quality standards related to commercial and environmental practices, the most important of which are: reducing costs through the effective use of resources and materials, managing legal compliance with local environmental laws by identifying priorities and strategies for managing environmental risks, as well as reducing the possibility of duplication of efforts thanks to the integrated work system, managing the company’s reputation and leadership as an environmentally friendly company, building on competitive advantages, and facilitating integration with other international certificates such as Quality , Health Safety , and Environment (QHSE) systems.

Commenting on the occasion, Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) CEO Mr. Harald Nijhoff said during the Senior Management Review Meeting: “Our environmental work focuses on energy efficiency, reducing our emissions, improving waste management and water use, and managing our impact in the context of climate change and decarbonization. We are progressing towards our goals, with thanks to the expertise and commitment of our teams working together to develop operating technologies that aim not only to reduce our costs, but also to reduce our negative environmental impact. Through the presence of various self-environmental monitoring programs such as the seawater quality monitoring program, the air quality monitoring program, the noise monitoring program, the drinking water testing program, the monthly pest control program, and the environmentally friendly waste management and disposal program.

Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT), had obtained the certificate according to the results of the final environmental audit which has been conducted by Bureau Veritas - BIVAC Jordan on 22nd and 23rd of February 2025, which resulted in the company continuing to officially grant this certificate until 23 April 2027,by Bureau Veritas - BIVAC Jordan , BV Jordan is a certification body that provides support in technical areas, they are a world leader in Testing, Inspection and Certifications.