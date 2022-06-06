SINGAPORE - Azentio Software is pleased to announce that it has delivered a swift launch of its iMAL™ platform at APS Islamic Microfinance Co. Ltd, a subsidiary of APS International, the leading international money transfer service provider in The Gambia. The multi-award winning Islamic core banking platform - iMAL™, will enable the Gambian institution to automate financial processes to align with the digital transformation that is taking place across West Africa, and to be more competitive.

iMAL™ platform was implemented at APS Islamic Microfinance on Oracle Cloud without any significant obstacles demonstrating its compatibility with the latest technological trends. Azentio has delivered a high-quality solution despite the challenges related to the distribution of the implementation team across geographies.

Tony Kinnear, Chief Executive Officer of Azentio, commented, “I am pleased to announce the successful rollout of iMAL™ at APS Islamic Microfinance in The Gambia. The hard work, dedication and exceptional commitment shown by both teams has resulted in a mutually rewarding and successful experience. The high level of collaboration throughout was outstanding and played an important role in the success of this project.”

APS Islamic Microfinance’s Managing Director, Momodou Joof stated, “We are extremely delighted to know that we met our go-live target, and we are very excited about the potential of iMAL™. We would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to the consultants at Azentio, Oracle Cloud’s team, and our implementation team, both management and staff of APS and Azentio, for supporting the project wholeheartedly. This achievement would not have been possible without the commitment of all parties.”

This new accomplishment in The Gambia solidifies the presence of Azentio in West Africa as a leader in empowering Islamic financial institutions to digitize their operations, and integrate the latest in financial technologies. iMAL™, a flexible and high-performing platform, enables Sharia-compliant innovation, scalability and customer engagement for a truly personalized, digital and highly convenient banking.

About Azentio Software Private Ltd

Azentio Software provides mission critical, core and vertical-specific software products for clients in banking, financial and insurance services primarily across the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and India. The company’s flagship products include Kastle™ (Universal Banking Solution), iMAL™ (Islamic Core Banking Platform), Premia™ Astra, Beyontec Suite (Core Insurance Software) and Intelligent Automation Fabric (End-to-End Digital Suite), Amlock™ (Financial Crime Detection and Management Solution), MFund Plus™ (Wealth & Asset Management Solution) and Orion™ (Enterprise Resource Planning Solution).

The company has over 900 clients in more than 65 countries with a team of over 2,000 employees across offices in 9 countries globally. Azentio Software Private Limited is wholly owned by funds advised by Apax Partners.

About APS Islamic Microfinance Co. Ltd

APS Islamic Microfinance Co. Ltd is one of two Islamic microfinance companies licensed in 2021 by the Central Bank of The Gambia to operate as full-fledged Islamic microfinance companies. The company is well positioned to transform the financial landscape by offering true Sharia-compliant products, and services in a country where over 90% of its population are Muslims and the majority within the mid and low-income bracket. APS Islamic Microfinance offers fast, reliable, safe and convenient services. The company offers investment accounts for individuals, groups and associations, current accounts for MSMEs, a variety of Islamic financing products and social Islamic finance services.