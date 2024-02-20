​​​​​Dubai – Dubai Health, the first integrated academic health system in Dubai, has announced the opening of applications for its graduate training programs offered by the Graduate Medical Education (GME) at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU).

The GME at MBRU offers an extensive range of training opportunities, including two internship programs, 20 residencies, and 15 fellowships spanning medical, dental, and surgical specialties. These programs have earned accreditation from key regional accreditation bodies, including the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, the UAE National Institute for Health Specialties, and the Arab Board of Health Specializations.

Professor Sulaiman Alemran, Dean of Graduate Medical Education, commented: “As Dubai’s first academic health system, through the integration of care, learning, discovery, and giving, we have a unique opportunity to create an engine for innovation, connected for the patient - delivered through a culture of collaboration. We believe that through instilling this transformative mindset and uniting as one, we can advance health to new heights of patient-centric excellence. Leveraging the integrated academic health system of Dubai Health, our trainees have the unique opportunity to directly engage with patients across 6 hospitals, 27 ambulatory health centers, and 20 medical fitness centers at with Dubai Health.”

Dr. Rasha Buhumaid, Vice Dean and Designated Institutional Official at Graduate Medical Education and Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at MBRU said, "We offer 250 seats annually for enrollment in our graduate medical education programs. Our programs are designed to equip emerging healthcare professionals with well-rounded skills, ensuring their preparedness for the dynamic professional landscape. Trainees will benefit from experienced and dedicated faculty and clinical educators and partake in innovative research within their specialized field of interest, contributing to advancing medical knowledge. This approach aims to guarantee the quality of healthcare provided by future healthcare professionals, fostering a commitment to excellence and quality in their practice."

Registration for Graduate Medical Education (GME) at MBRU is currently open, with a deadline of March 22nd for residency programs. For internship and fellowship programs, the registration period extends until April 22nd.

To learn more and submit an application, please visit: https://www.mbru.ac.ae/graduate-medical-education/