Applications are open for Fast Company Middle East’s Most Innovative Companies 2024, the ultimate list that celebrates organizations making significant strides and gaining recognition for their innovative work.

The Most Innovative Companies 2024 will honor organizations that drive progress by improving processes, developing new products, and inventing novel business methods.

We will recognize companies in over 36 categories, including four new categories this year: conglomerate/holding companies, design, TV, and film production.

What distinguishes the Most Innovative Companies list is its emphasis on acknowledging companies for their exceptional innovation and impactful business practices and their leadership in driving transformative innovations, profoundly understanding their audience, and adeptly navigating dynamic markets. These companies set new benchmarks for excellence and play a pivotal role in shaping the future of global industries.

Fast Company Middle East's editors and writers rigorously vet all applications, and the companies selected will be featured on Fastcompanyme.com

To make it to the list brings several benefits, such as validation of your company’s unwavering commitment to creativity and your pursuit of innovation, increased visibility, and the ability to attract the best talent to join your company.

The Most Innovative Companies 2024 applications are open to companies of all sizes, from startups to established industry leaders, in various sectors such as retail, real estate, entertainment, education, and enterprise. Start your Most Innovative Companies application here.