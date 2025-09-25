United Arab Emirates - Appknox, a mobile application security company, today announced a strategic partnership with CredShields, a leading A.I. blockchain security firm, to provide full-stack security spanning Web3, mobile, and cloud ecosystems. The partnership addresses surging demand for secure infrastructure in fintech, Web3, and enterprise mobility markets across the GCC, and beyond.

By combining Appknox’s expertise in mobile application and API security with CredShields’ AI-powered blockchain and smart contract security capabilities, the companies are addressing the converging needs of fintech, enterprise mobility, and decentralized platforms with a unified security approach that empowers organizations to treat security as a catalyst for growth rather than a compliance checkbox. By offering enterprises a single, end-to-end security service that eliminates the fragmented, siloed solutions that often leave critical gaps, the partnership aims to ensure developer-first protection across the entire application lifecycle.

“Saudi Arabia and the UAE are shaping the global blueprint for fintech and digital assets, and security must be the backbone of that transformation,” said Subho Halder, CEO & Co-Founder of Appknox. “Our partnership with CredShields provides unified protection across mobile, API, and Web3 platforms, giving digital-first enterprises the confidence to innovate and scale in the cashless economy.”

“The rise of digital assets, cryptocurrency payment sand decentralized finance demands a new standard of trust,” said Shashank, Co-Founder & CEO of CredShields. “By uniting our Web3 security expertise with Appknox’s proven leadership in mobile security, we’re enabling fintech ecosystems to move beyond fragmented tools and embrace holistic, future-ready security.”

This partnership comes at a critical time in the GCC’s digital transformation journey. In 2025, the GCC fintech industry is projected to reach $9.6 billion and expand to $32.9 billion by 2033, growing at a robust CAGR of 16.7%. While cashless crypto currency payments, mobile and Web3 wallets, and real-time transactions accelerate adoption, they also expand the attack surface across mobile applications, APIs, smart contracts, and cloud-native systems.

Last year alone, blockchain-related hacks caused over USD 2 billion in losses, with 55% linked to smart contract vulnerabilities. Traditional audits, often slow and costly, leave many innovators exposed to evolving threats. By offering scalable, unified protection across Web3, mobile, and cloud ecosystems, Appknox and CredShields are ensuring that fintech and digital assets in the GCC can grow with confidence, resilience, and compliance supporting the region’s vision of a cashless, digital-first future.

About Appknox

Appknox is a global leader in mobile application security, offering advanced testing solutions, including SAST, DAST, API testing, SBOM, Penetration Testing, Privacy Sheild and Storeknox. With a focus on identifying AI vulnerabilities, Appknox ensures unparalleled security coverage. Trusted by organizations in over 60 countries, including top banks, conglomerates, and government bodies, Appknox’s solutions are designed for seamless integration with CI/CD pipelines, empowering businesses to protect their mobile apps while meeting stringent global and local compliance requirements. Learn more about Appknox’s AI-powered solutions at https://appknox.com/

About CredShields

CredShields is a leading blockchain security company disrupting the industry with AI-powered protection for smart contracts, decentralized applications, and Web3 infrastructure. Trusted by global platforms and enterprises, CredShields has completed over 4 million scans on its flagship platform SolidityScan.com, supports 200,000+ monthly scans, and integrates with 70+ developer tools. As the pioneer of the OWASP Smart Contract Security Standards Project (https://scs.owasp.org), CredShields is setting the world’s first global benchmark for Web3 security, empowering innovators across DeFi, NFTs, and enterprise blockchain adoption to launch and scale with confidence while driving digital trust in the decentralized era. Learn more about CredShields at https://credshields.com/

Media Contact

